Yankees’ young infield prospect might be a superstar in the making

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees might have something special brewing in their minor league system, and his name is George Lombard Jr. The 19-year-old infield prospect has been turning heads all spring, and on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates, he gave fans another glimpse of his massive potential.

Making an Instant Impact for the Yankees

Lombard entered the game for Anthony Volpe late, but he wasted no time making his presence felt. In the seventh inning, he launched a 370-foot home run to left-center, a no-doubt shot that left the bat at 104.1 mph. It wasn’t just the power that stood out—it was the bat speed, the mechanics, and the confidence to jump all over a fastball and send it into the night.

George Lombard LAUNCHES his second HR of Spring Training at 104.1 MPH!



His power is LEGIT. pic.twitter.com/4VMMiWTtOI — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) March 4, 2025

So far this spring, Lombard has been impressive in his limited opportunities. Over six games, he’s hitting .273/.385/.818, proving that his talent isn’t just hype—it’s translating into results.

Last season in the Yankees’ minor league system, he played 110 games, including 29 with High-A Hudson Valley. He posted a .233/.335/.393 slash line, hitting 13 homers with 74 RBIs and 37 stolen bases. While he struggled at times, especially with a 31% strikeout rate, the flashes of brilliance were always there.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

A Potential Left Side Duo

Lombard has been getting reps at third base this spring, and the idea of him playing next to Anthony Volpe in the infield has already sparked some excitement.

“I was really impressed,” said Aaron Judge. “Seeing him move over to third base, he’s got a great arm. He was accurate. He was hitting every single guy in the chest. Smooth hands; Anthony Volpe is one of the best shortstops I’ve ever seen, and you put [Lombard] right next to him at third base, it’s pretty cool to see that on the left side of the infield.”

That’s high praise from one of the biggest stars in the game, and it speaks volumes about the Yankees’ vision for the future. If Lombard continues to develop at this rate, he could be knocking on the door of the majors sooner than expected.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Work Ethic and Mindset

For a young player with superstar potential, talent alone isn’t enough—work ethic and mindset are just as critical. Manager Aaron Boone sees those qualities in Lombard.

“That was a no-doubter,” Boone said after his home run against Pittsburgh. “That’s a little peek to see a young, physical kid continuing to develop into his body. [He has] unbelievable makeup and work ethic; just a really talented athlete. He’s an exciting player with an exciting future.”

Lombard himself is embracing every moment.

“It’s been awesome. It’s been so much fun,” he said. “It’s just been great to have a wealth of knowledge around me that I can learn from. I’ve been trying to take advantage of it as much as I can, just being a sponge to absorb everything that I see around me.”

With his physical tools, growing confidence, and an infield partner like Volpe to potentially grow alongside, Lombard Jr. is quickly shaping up to be one of the most exciting prospects in the Yankees system.