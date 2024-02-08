Yankees’ former slugging catcher signs on with new team

Apr 21, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (24) reacts after striking out against the Atlanta Braves to end the second inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have their catcher position filled and worked out heading into spring training. Rookie Austin Wells and veteran Jose Trevino are expected to platoon, allowing both players to exercise their strengths.

Sanchez’s New Chapter

However, one former Yankee catcher latched on with a new team on Wednesday. Now 31 years old, Gary Sanchez signed a new deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, a one-year, $7 million deal with a 2025 mutual option. Sanchez played 75 games last season between the New York Mets and San Diego Padres. With the Padres, Sanchez hit .218/.292/.500, including 19 homers and 46 RBIs with a 115 wRC+.

Sanchez has bounced around teams over the past few years since leaving New York. He spent 2022 with the Minnesota Twins before his very short stint in Queens, playing just three games. The one thing about Sanchez is he’s always been a home run hitter, showcased by his 19 long balls with the Padres last year.

Power at the Plate

In addition to his power stroke, Sanchez is about a league-average defensive player behind the backstop, and he will help round out the catcher position for the Brewers.