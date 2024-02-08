The Yankees have their catcher position filled and worked out heading into spring training. Rookie Austin Wells and veteran Jose Trevino are expected to platoon, allowing both players to exercise their strengths.
Sanchez’s New Chapter
However, one former Yankee catcher latched on with a new team on Wednesday. Now 31 years old, Gary Sanchez signed a new deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, a one-year, $7 million deal with a 2025 mutual option. Sanchez played 75 games last season between the New York Mets and San Diego Padres. With the Padres, Sanchez hit .218/.292/.500, including 19 homers and 46 RBIs with a 115 wRC+.
Sanchez has bounced around teams over the past few years since leaving New York. He spent 2022 with the Minnesota Twins before his very short stint in Queens, playing just three games. The one thing about Sanchez is he’s always been a home run hitter, showcased by his 19 long balls with the Padres last year.
- ZiPS projects Yankees for a second-place finish and solid 2024 season
- Yankees’ former slugging catcher signs on with new team
- Yankees hoping for bounce-back season from Nestor Cortes in 2024
Power at the Plate
In addition to his power stroke, Sanchez is about a league-average defensive player behind the backstop, and he will help round out the catcher position for the Brewers.