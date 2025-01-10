Yankees gambling big by giving aging infielder a chance to win starting job

Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

The Yankees are wading through an offseason filled with questions, and third base remains one of the murkiest. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, DJ LeMahieu will get a shot to win the job outright despite two injury-riddled, subpar seasons. It feels like the kind of gamble you take when the chips are down, and the options aren’t exactly inspiring.

LeMahieu’s performance over the past two years has been a shadow of what it once was. In 2024, he slashed .204/.269/.259 with just two home runs and 26 RBIs across 67 games, finishing with a measly 52 wRC+. His slugging percentage plummeted to a career-low, while his once-competent athleticism seemed like a distant memory.

The 35-year-old veteran has gone from being a batting title winner to someone who struggles to crack even replacement-level production.

A Risky Bet on a Familiar Face

The idea of LeMahieu bouncing back at 36 feels like betting on a long-shot horse with a bad knee. Sure, there’s a chance he recaptures some semblance of his former self, but that chance feels razor-thin. Even if he regains his health, expecting him to play at a championship-caliber level for 140+ games is a stretch. The Yankees might be better served viewing him as a utility piece rather than a solution at a crucial position.

General manager Brian Cashman is leaving the door open for reinforcements, but so far, the alternatives are less than inspiring. The Yankees have been linked to a handful of lower-profile infielders in free agency, but none of them appear to be game-changers. If nothing materializes in the coming weeks, it’s clear Cashman may hold off until the trade deadline to address the glaring need at third base.

Waiting for the Right Opportunity

This cautious approach might not sit well with fans eager for bold moves, but it could prove to be the prudent play. The Yankees’ current roster has enough talent to keep them competitive through the first half of the season, but Cashman knows there’s no point rushing into a bad deal. A midseason trade could bring in a higher-impact player on an expiring contract or give the team a better read on where they need reinforcements most.

For now, though, the Yankees appear to be betting on LeMahieu. Whether it’s an act of faith, a sign of desperation, or simply a stopgap move remains to be seen. What’s certain is that relying on DJ to rediscover his prime could be a roll of the dice that leaves the Yankees scrambling come August.