Yankees Free Agent Projection: A six-year, $200M signing that takes the rotation over the top

The New York Yankees need another superstar if they want to hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy next fall.

Superstar ace Blake Snell just so happens to be a free agent yet again. This time around, the Yankees can erase all doubts in their rotation and make good on a signing that almost took place last offseason.

Yankees Must: Sign Blake Snell to massive nine-figure deal in free agency

The Yankees could prompt Snell’s agent, Scott Boras, to push the button on a deal that sings to the melody of $200 million over six years. The two-time Cy Young Award winner last signed a two-year, $62 million deal with the San Francisco Giants in March of 2024.

While the Yankees could see superstar slugger Juan Soto walk in his highly-anticipated free agency, Snell could give the Yankees a second ace next to Gerrit Cole and form a three-headed monster alongside Luis Gil in the Bronx, NY.

Snell was strong in 2024 for the Giants

The 31-year-old pitched his first career shutout game in 2024. He finished the campaign with a strong 3.12 ERA and 1.048 WHIP along with 145 strikeouts across 104 innings pitched for the Giants. Snell has led the MLB in wins (2018) and ERA (2018, 2023), as well as the American and National Leagues in wins above replacement in both of those years.

Yankees could clear space for Snell by moving Marcus Stroman

The effect he could have on the Yankees rotation would be groundbreaking. Their pitching unit, which had question marks around Nestor Cortes and Marcus Stroman’s names last season, would be well-equipped to run the table in the 2025 MLB playoffs.

Speaking of Stroman, the former two-time All-Star did not make the Yankees’ playoff roster last time around. Thus, in order to make room for Snell, the front office could look to package their 33-year-old talent with a prospect to unload his $18.3 million salary due for next season.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal always says that great teams need to re-tool every offseason to remain at the mountaintop. The same applies in the MLB. New York reeled in Soto ahead of the 2024 campaign, and his presence directly led to the franchise overcoming the ALCS hurdle they could not clear in years past. Snell could be that straw that breaks the camel’s back for baseball’s most storied franchise next fall.