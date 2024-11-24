Yankees set to intensify bidding war for superstar outfielder next week

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are not about to let superstar free agent Juan Soto slip through the cracks.

Yankees expected to extend offer to Juan Soto this week

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, the Yankees are preparing to turn their pursuit of the Dominican talent up another notch next week by showing him the money:

“Sources involved in the Juan Soto talks expect the teams will begin forwarding offers this week. To date, the process has been about Soto meeting with teams/club officials, and about those officials getting to know Soto,” Olney published Sunday afternoon on X.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Yankees: Soto’s been hotly pursued by other teams in FA

Soto has met with several other teams, including the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, and Philadelphia Phillies. He has been strongly linked to the Mets, as their deep-pocketed owner, Steve Cohen, appears likely to offer him as high of a salary as he desires.

Nevertheless, the Yankees will make their bid this week in an attempt to keep a great thing going with the 26-year-old. Soto is in line for a multi-year deal at this point, worth well over $600 million, with some projections even forecasting him to garner as much as $700 million.

Yankees could capture elusive World Series in 2025 by bringing Soto back

In 2024, the former 2019 World Series champion helped the Yankees reach the World Series with an American League-leading 128 runs, 41 home runs and 109 RBIs along with a .288/.419/.569 slash line. He was perhaps their brightest spot throughout their entire playoff run, culminating with his stellar 1.084 OPS in the World Series which ended just short of New York capturing the Fall Classic crown.

In order to clear that final hurdle and return to glory, the Yankees will have to open their proverbial checkbook while working around the $193.2 million they currently have on their books for the 2025 campaign and $229M they’re projected to have after additional signings.