Yankees’ free agent outfielder expresses desire to stay

With all eyes on Juan Soto, who is fresh off one of his best seasons and a playoff run with the New York Yankees, there’s another outfielder quietly contemplating his future. Alex Verdugo, coming off an inconsistent 2024 season, has expressed a strong desire to remain in New York, even though a long-term stay seems improbable.

Soto’s Star Power Shines Bright

The Yankees’ priority this offseason is clearly Soto, the 26-year-old phenom who not only delivered an exceptional season but also stood out during the playoffs. Soto’s impact and generational talent make him the team’s top priority, a player around whom the Yankees hope to build for years to come.

Verdugo’s Struggles in 2024

Verdugo, meanwhile, had a mixed 2024 season. Over 149 games, he hit .233/.291/.356 with 13 home runs and 61 RBIs. His 83 wRC+—indicating he was 17% below the average MLB hitter—was well under his career average, and his 0.6 WAR was the lowest of his career with at least 50 games played. This inconsistency carried over into the playoffs, where he hit just .208/.309/.313 with one home run and eight RBIs over 14 games.

Given these numbers, the Yankees will likely seek more power and consistency in left field, a position they’re expected to fill with rookie Jasson Dominguez next year. Dominguez, a switch-hitting prospect with extraordinary potential, is positioned to become a key piece in the Yankees’ outfield.

Verdugo’s Desire to Stay

Despite his struggles, Verdugo is eager to return and prove himself. Reflecting on his time with the Yankees, he expressed his admiration for the team and a sense of unfinished business.

“I know it wasn’t my best personal year on offense. But in terms of being with the guys, it’s been my favorite team I’ve ever played for. Maybe one day we can come back. I’d like to show the type of player that I really am. I’m usually a lot more consistent.”

Verdugo earned $8.7 million in the final year of arbitration, and his market value could reach $12 million or more annually. However, he might consider a short-term deal in hopes of securing a larger contract in the future.

Strong Defensive Season for Verdugo

Although he struggled offensively, Verdugo showcased solid defensive skills in 2024, playing 1,308.2 innings with a .997 fielding percentage and seven defensive runs saved. Yet, with Trent Grisham under contract as the primary reserve and prospect Spencer Jones rising through the system, the Yankees are well-positioned to fill any defensive gaps Verdugo’s departure might create.

The Yankees’ Focus: Retaining Soto for the Long Haul

The Yankees’ primary focus will remain on Soto, whose offensive power and playoff performance are crucial to their long-term plans. Having fueled a deep playoff run, Soto’s potential departure would be a significant blow, and the team seems prepared to allocate as much as possible to retain him.

For Verdugo, a return to New York remains unlikely as the Yankees look to invest heavily in Soto and develop young talent in the outfield. While Verdugo would love to run it back, it appears the Yankees have set their sights on building a lineup for the future, with Soto at the heart of their aspirations.