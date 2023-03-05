Yankees free agent bullpen signing already dealing with injury

May 5, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle (48) pitches during the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees came off an impressive come-from-behind win against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday afternoon, but they got a dose of reality immediately after the game with manager Aaron Boone stating that bullpen free-agent acquisition Tommy Kahnle is dealing with an injury.

Kahnle is coming off a bounce-back season with the Los Angeles Dodgers after recovering from Tommy John surgery. He pitched just 12.2 innings, hosting a 2.84 ERA and nearly 10 strikeouts per nine. He’s only pitched about 13.2 innings since 2019, the last time he pitched upwards of 60. Unfortunately, he’s dealing with right biceps tendinitis, shutting him down for 10 days.

Tommy Kahnle is dealing with right biceps tendinitis, Aaron Boone said. He’s on day 3 of a 10-day no-throw. Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

The Yankees are hoping Tommy Kahnle can recover quickly:

Given the fact that the Yanks lost Aroldis Chapman, Miguel Castro, and Zack Britton this off-season, only adding Kahnle is certainly a risk. They have a few younger prospects rising up the ranks, notably Greg Weissert, but there are questions among the Yankees relief unit and whether or not they can elevate their game in 2023.

Kahnle is one of the only proven commodities in the bullpen, so maintaining his health is a priority. Unfortunately, biceps tendinitis could show up again down the stretch, as it is easily aggravated with repeated use. I wouldn’t expect to see Tommy for at least the next two weeks as a rehabilitates, but they may end up holding them out of spring training altogether.