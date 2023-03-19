Yankees free agent bullpen signing provides tough injury update

Jul 31, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle (48) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees can’t afford to lose any more players this spring training, already down two starters in the rotation and starting centerfielder Harrison Bader. The bullpen has also suffered a few blows, with Scott Effross set to miss the entire season due to Tommy John surgery and Lou Trivino picking up an injury that could keep him out for a few weeks.

Yankees’ Tommy Kahnle isn’t making much progress:

Free agent relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle is fending off a bicep tendinitis injury he’s suffered before. Kahnle is coming off a 2022 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he only pitched 12.2 innings, hosting a 2.84 ERA. In fact, Kahnle has only pitched 13.2 innings since 2019, when he recorded 61.1 with the Bombers.

Kahnle has sustained a number of injuries throughout his career, already recovering from Tommy John surgery once.

“I’m sick of rehabbing,” Kahnle said softly. “Pretty sick of rehabbing.” Per NJ.com.

Unfortunately, the injury doesn’t seem to be dissipating, instead lingering and keeping him from continuing his throwing program ahead of the regular season.

“I threw Thursday and I threw yesterday,” Kahnle said. “Haven’t felt that good so I’m not sure what the next steps are. I know we’re regrouping today and figuring out where we’re going from there.”

The fact general manager Brian Cashman offered Kahnle a two-year, $11.5 million deal is quite bewildering, to begin with. Cashman has an obsession with adding oft-injured players, so it is no surprise the Yankees constantly have to supplement with reserves and prospects.

On the bright side, Michael King is making progress recovering from an elbow injury of his own that he sustained in 2022. King is one of the team’s best young players and expects to play a significant role this year.