Yankees’ trade bust finally starts rehab assignment

Aug 23, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Frankie Montas (47) walks off the field after being relieved during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees face a challenging off-season as they seek to strengthen their roster from multiple angles. While adding new bats is on the agenda, reinforcing the starting rotation remains a high priority. The team could consider re-signing some of its outgoing free agents on budget-friendly contracts.

The Luis Severino and Frankie Montas Dilemma: A Bargain or a Bust?

Both Luis Severino and Frankie Montas are experiencing all-time low market values, making them potentially affordable options for the Yankees. However, the question of durability looms large, prompting the team to consider injecting fresh talent into their rotation.

Frankie Montas’ Rehab Stint: A Mute Point or a Glimmer of Hope?

Adding a layer of complexity, Frankie Montas recently began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton. While it’s possible that he may get a single start before the regular season wraps up, the significance of his recovery could be overlooked.

The 30-year-old pitcher is coming off a 2022 season where he posted a 4.05 ERA but struggled with a 6.35 ERA over 39.2 innings with the Yankees. Acquired despite an existing shoulder injury—a detail the medical team unfortunately missed—Montas was benched just ahead of the playoffs.

Brian Cashman’s Track Record: The Yankees’ High-Stakes Gamble on Montas

General Manager Brian Cashman hasn’t had the best luck with significant trades in recent seasons, but the Montas acquisition might just take the cake. In exchange for one of their top pitching prospects, the Yankees received less than 40 innings from Montas, who is now poised to enter free agency. While he could potentially stay on a budget-friendly contract following shoulder surgery and a year-long rehab, the Yankees might prefer to allocate the $7.5 million elsewhere, perhaps towards a high-profile pitcher like Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Financial Flexibility and Strategic Reevaluation: A Shifting Landscape

The front office will have a considerable amount of financial wiggle room, but how they choose to utilize it could undergo substantial changes. Team owner Hal Steinbrenner is committed to re-examining the entire analytics program and decision-making strategy. As a result, the Yankees’ approach to leveraging their financial assets could look radically different in the coming months.