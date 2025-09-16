Yankees former top prospect is collapsing — but team isn’t quitting on him

The New York Yankees are no longer in the business of waiting for players to work through extended slumps. In a season with championship aspirations, they’re focused on who gives them the best chance to win right now. That’s why Anthony Volpe has been replaced at shortstop by Jose Caballero, a trade deadline addition who has exceeded every expectation since arriving in the Bronx.

Caballero seizes the opportunity

Caballero wasn’t brought in to take Volpe’s job, but his play left the Yankees little choice. Since the trade, he’s sporting a 130 wRC+ and flashing more power than anyone anticipated. His speed has also been a game-changer, with 46 stolen bases giving the Yankees a disruptive weapon at the top or bottom of the order.

Defensively, Caballero has brought steadiness to a position where errors had become far too common. For a team that has long emphasized run prevention, his glove has been just as valuable as his surprising pop at the plate.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Volpe’s season goes off course

Volpe, meanwhile, has endured a year that feels like a step backward in nearly every way. The 24-year-old is hitting .206/.268/.393 with 19 home runs and 70 RBIs. On the surface, those power numbers suggest some progress, but his overall offensive production has cratered. His strikeout rate climbed to 25.2%, up from 22.6% last season, leaving him with a career-worst 81 wRC+.

Even his defense, long considered his strongest asset, has betrayed him. Volpe has committed 19 errors—the second most in baseball—along with -9 outs above average and a -7 fielding run value. His baserunning has dipped as well, with just 16 stolen bases compared to Caballero’s 46. Playing through a partially torn labrum in his throwing arm has clearly limited his performance, and the Yankees finally acknowledged the extent of the injury in recent weeks.

Cashman still backs Volpe

Despite the demotion, the Yankees are not closing the book on Volpe’s future. Speaking with ESPN’s Jorge Castillo and other reporters, general manager Brian Cashman acknowledged the struggles but emphasized the organization’s belief in their young shortstop.

“This isn’t the season we expected or he expected,” Cashman admitted, calling 2025 a “tough stretch” for Volpe. Still, he doubled down on the long-term outlook: “It doesn’t change our viewpoint of what he’s capable of, and he is still our choice at shortstop going forward.”

Cashman went further, offering a direct vote of confidence. “He’s someone that we can count on and we believe in….I think he’s a really talented guy and I think he has a chance to be a positive impact, obviously,” the GM said.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Competition will define the future

The Yankees are hopeful that an offseason of recovery and rehab will put Volpe back on track in 2026. But even if he returns at full strength, there should be no guarantee he simply reclaims the job. Caballero has earned the right to keep competing for the role, and top prospect George Lombard Jr. isn’t far from making his own push.

For now, Caballero’s rise has stabilized the infield while Volpe regroups. And while the Yankees remain committed to their young shortstop, the message is clear: production will dictate playing time, not potential.