Yankees’ former No. 1 prospect begging to be promoted

The New York Yankees‘ offense has been battling to keep pace since the unfortunate injury of Aaron Judge. In a bid to reignite their offense, they’ve explored various strategic lineups and tactical adjustments.

Preparing for Bader’s Return: The Current Outfield Predicament

With the impending return of Harrison Bader, the Yankees are bracing for potential reinforcements. Nevertheless, their outfield largely comprises reserve players who have, so far, underperformed.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s performance, with a .238 batting average, .277 OBP, and 73 wRC+ this season, exemplifies these struggles. Jake Bauers, with a .221 average and .303 OBP, and Willie Calhoun, holding a .238 average and .306 OBP, have also posted lackluster statistics. These figures, by and large, fall short of starting player standards, prompting the Yankees to look toward other potential impact-makers.

The Potential Impact of Estevan Florial

Estevan Florial, currently in Triple-A, is showcasing elite numbers — again. Boasting a .311 batting average and a .403 OBP, with an impressive tally of 18 homers, 44 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases, Florial presents strong metrics. His 152 wRC+ suggests that he’s performing 52% better than the average Triple-A player. However, his 30.6% strikeout rate is a worrying factor that brings into question his discipline at the MLB level.

Across his 30 professional games, Florial has hit .185 with a .302 OBP. This sample size, albeit small and erratic, leaves it difficult to deduce a definitive assessment of his skills. Florial brings elite speed and quality defense to the table and has demonstrated a 12.7% walk rate in his major league sample. But his swing decisions have proved inconsistent, and the Yankees seem hesitant to rely on him.

Favored Players and Managerial Decisions

Interestingly, the Yankees have consistently offered opportunities to players whose performances might not warrant them. Manager Aaron Boone appears to have a particular fondness for players like IKF, who, since being acquired from the Minnesota Twins last year, has largely underperformed.

IKF’s offensive numbers, coupled with a low 4.5% walk rate and the highest strikeout rate since 2019 at 16%, hardly impress. While he has contributed some value as an auxiliary outfield piece, it might be time to offer Florial another opportunity, particularly considering his current Triple-A success and his power as a left-handed hitter.

Seeking Offensive Momentum: The Need for a Spark Plug

The conversation might seem familiar, but the fact remains: the Yankees are in desperate need of a spark plug. Their offense is struggling to generate momentum, and providing opportunities for younger players to prove their worth should not be dismissed lightly, particularly given their past practices.