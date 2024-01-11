Yankees: Former Juan Soto teammate sees OF thriving in next chapter of career

Sep 8, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) runs in from the outfield during the middle of the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Fernando Tatis Jr. wishes nothing but the best for New York Yankees OF Juan Soto after playing together for the last two seasons with the San Diego Padres.

Yankees: Tatis Jr. Believes Soto Will Win Big on the Field and the Dotted Lines in New York

Manuel Gomez of Nj.com shared this quote from Tatis Jr., who bode Soto a successful tenure in New York, via Dominican reporter Rafael Padilla:

“It’s always sad to say goodbye and know that we are not going to play together anymore. But for the moment, I think it is a plus for Soto’s career. And always wishing him the best,” Tatis said. “I told him, ‘Brother, this is your best scenario to get your millions’. I wish him health and to continue hitting bombs as he knows how to do.”

Soto is approaching his fourth and final year of arbitration, where he’ll earn $29 million per Spotrac. Last season, Soto made $23 million, marking the highest annual salary of his career.

Soto on Pace For a Nine-Figure Deal After Arbitration

The Yankees inherited Soto with one year left on his deal, giving them the position to offer him an even larger multi-year deal in 2024.

Soto is coming off of a career season that saw him hit 35 home runs and go for 109 RBI behind a .275/.410/.519 slashline. The star outfielder has finished in the top 10 in MVP voting four times in his career, including fifth place in 2023.

Playing in the league’s biggest market for an owner in Hal Steinbrenner who is not stingy with his checkbook gives Soto the perfect opportunity to cash out on his MVP-caliber play. It’s expected that playing alongside former AL MVP Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton will bring out an even better version of Soto than what he’s shown in six seasons.