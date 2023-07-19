Yankees former first-round prospect making waves in minors

Despite the New York Yankees‘ hesitation to promote young talent to the major leagues, the notable performance of some budding players in their minor-league system is demanding attention. Among these talents, Spencer Jones is proving to be an emerging powerhouse with A+ Hudson Valley.
A Rise in Performance: The Journey of Spencer Jones
Jones, a former first-round selection, has seen a significant upswing in his performance following a slow start to the 2023 campaign. In his 72 games with Hudson Valley, he’s posted a .267 average, .341 OBP, .476 slugging rate, with 11 homers, 42 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, and a 121 wRC+.
However, his 30.8% strikeout rate has generated some concerns, although it has been on a downward trend in recent weeks. On the positive side, Jones boasts a 9.8% walk rate.
- Could Yankees trade utility man to open up roster spot?
- Yankees: Good news and bad news from 5-1 loss to Angels
- Yankees’ Aaron Judge getting ‘close’ to return
Jones’s Performance in the Yankees’ Minor League System
While Jones posted a .245 average with a .336 OBP, three homers, and eight RBIs in June, he opened July with a bang. In the first nine games, he hit .333 with a .487 OBP, .467 slugging rate, and .954 OPS, accompanied by one homer and six RBIs.
Jones’s performance in Hudson Valley justifies consideration for a promotion to AA Somerset. Such a development would be significant, given that he was a first-round pick just last year and has made swift progress through the system.
During his time with Low-A Tampa, the 22-year-old lefty exhibited remarkable form, hitting .325 with a .411 OBP and 160 wRC+. His ability to adjust after a few weeks and exhibit lethal hitting power aligns well with the demands of Yankee Stadium.
Looking Ahead: Jones’s Role with the Yankees
General Manager Brian Cashman might consider leveraging Jones’s growing value in a potential trade. However, Jones seems to have a promising long-term future with the Yankees as a power-hitting outfielder. Despite needing to work on his plate discipline and reduce his strikeout rate, there are clear signs of growth this month.