Yankees former 1st-round pick lighting up High-A ball

Hudson Valley Renegades outfielder Spencer Jones during media day on April 5, 2023. Renegades Media Day

Spencer Jones, a highly-touted prospect, has been making waves in the baseball world with his undeniable talent and potential, and he could be the long-term solution the New York Yankees have been seeking for their outfield. Jones’s rare combination of athleticism, power, and skill sets him apart from other prospects, making him an ideal candidate to fortify the Yankees’ roster for years to come.

Standing at an impressive 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds, Jones is an imposing figure on the field. His athleticism is evident in his smooth, fluid motions, whether he’s tracking down fly balls in the outfield or sprinting around the bases. This agility, combined with his powerful arm, allows him to easily cover significant ground and make difficult plays, consistently preventing extra-base hits and keeping runners in check.

Offensively, Jones has proven to be a dynamic force. His long frame generates tremendous leverage, enabling him to launch towering home runs easily. Jones has also exhibited impressive plate discipline, consistently making contact and drawing walks, which translates to a high on-base percentage. His power and plate discipline could make him a formidable presence in the heart of the Yankees’ lineup as he continues to develop.

The Yankees are excited about Spencer Jones’ coachability:

Furthermore, Jones boasts a strong work ethic and an unyielding determination to succeed, traits that have earned him a reputation as a dedicated and coachable player. He has shown a willingness to adapt and improve his game, demonstrating a commitment to continuous growth.

“We were looking to help Spencer elevate the baseball just a little bit more and that’s what he’s doing a lot better this year,” Migliaccio said. “When we look at when he’s hitting a ball hard compared to last year when he was with the Tarpons, his launch angle when he hit a ball over 95 miles an hour was only 4.2 degrees. What we’ve seen this year, his launch angle when he hits a ball over 95 miles an hour has been 13.3 degrees. That’s been a really positive trend for him. Via The Athletic.

Spencer Jones has all the tools necessary to become a long-term solution for the Yankees in the outfield. His unique blend of size, athleticism, and offensive prowess, along with his dedication to improvement, make him a prime candidate to lead the next generation of Yankees stars and help restore the team’s legacy of success.

Diving into the numbers:

Jones started his 2022 season with the Tampa Tarpons in A-ball, hitting .325 with a .411 OBP and 160 wRC+ across just 22 games. He hit three homers with eight RBIs and stole 10 bases in that small sample size, hosting an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. To start 2023 after being elevated to A+ Hudson Valley, Jones is hitting .255 with a .306 OBP, smacking three homers and 10 RBIs in just 13 games. He currently hosts a 35.5% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. You may be wondering about his elevated strikeout numbers, which can be directly tied to his change in batting stance, trying to produce more launch angle, ultimately creating more swings and misses but better contact.

The Yankees develop their players to have power swings, sometimes leading to higher strikeout rates. Jones is still 21 years old and climbing the minor-league system briskly, but his numbers indicate he should be promoted to Double-A Somerset within the next few months. Ideally, Jones could be a potential call-up option late in 2024, but by the 2025 season, we should expect him to be in the mix for a starting outfield spot.