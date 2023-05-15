Yankees forced to deploy unique pitching strategy against Blue Jays

Apr 1, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Jimmy Cordero (70) follows through on a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees‘ starting pitching is noticeably lacking in depth, an issue that has been increasingly evident with every passing game. The only dependable starter at present is Gerrit Cole, who has been outstanding with a 2.22 ERA across 56.2 innings. Even Nestor Cortes Jr., with his 5.53 ERA, cannot be counted on currently.

Monday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays would have been Jhony Brito’s turn in the rotation. However, his 5.81 ERA in 31 innings has led the Yankees to employ an unexpected tactic: deploying Jimmy Cordero.

Cordero, boasting a 2.81 ERA in 16 innings and solid strikeout and walk rates, is primarily a reliever. Therefore, the Yankees seem to be planning a bullpen game against the Blue Jays.

This could be a viable strategy given the Yankees’ competent bullpen. However, it typically takes a significant toll on the unit as a whole. Furthermore, the bullpen is coming off an arduous series against the Tampa Bay Rays, during which many of the top arms saw extensive use either on Saturday or Sunday.

The Yankees’ bullpen might be somewhat fatigued:

For instance, Michael King threw 27 pitches on Friday, while Clay Holmes (27) and Wandy Peralta logged considerable innings on Saturday. Ron Marinaccio pitched on both days, and Albert Abreu’s pitch count hit 42 on Sunday.

However, if Cordero can deliver five or six outs, the bullpen might be sufficiently rested to take over and methodically navigate the Jays’ formidable lineup.

Brito may also make an appearance, with his duration on the mound dependent on his effectiveness.

One aspect remains unequivocal: the Yankees need to address the starting rotation. Luis Severino might return on Sunday, but they require one or two more arms alongside him. Carlos Rodon and Frankie Montas are grappling with long-term injuries and cannot be counted on until they demonstrate significant, concrete progress in their recovery.