Yankees floated ‘prized outfield prospect’ as trade bait at the deadline

If Yankees‘ exciting outfield prospect Spencer Jones were having a dominant season in Double-A right now, he might be playing for a different team post-trade deadline.

According to multiple reports, the Yankees considered using Jones as a significant trade asset. However, the 23-year-old has experienced a lackluster season at Somerset, raising concerns about his high strikeout percentage and poor chase rates.

The Yankees Have Considered Trading Spencer Jones

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that Jones was a crucial piece in a potential deal, but interested teams hesitated due to his declining performance metrics. “The Yankees were willing to include prized outfield prospect Spencer Jones for pitching help at the deadline, several teams said, but balked because of Jones’ struggles this year.”

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jones’ Season Stats and Recent Improvement

This season, Jones has participated in 98 games in Double-A, posting a .246/.328/.419 batting line, including 14 home runs and 63 RBIs with 21 stolen bases. His 36.9% strikeout rate is the highest of his career, though his .174 isolated power indicates solid slugging ability. Despite the challenging numbers, Jones has shown signs of improvement recently, hitting .271 in the last month with four homers and 17 RBIs. However, he has struck out 40 times in his last 96 at-bats, a highly concerning rate.

Potential Career Path and Necessary Improvements

If the Yankees cannot reduce his strikeout rate, Jones may follow a path similar to Joey Gallo, characterized by impressive power metrics and solid athleticism but marred by poor discipline. Nevertheless, Jones possesses the potential to become the top prospect in all of baseball; he merely needs to enhance his plate discipline and make more impactful contact.

Ongoing Development and Future Prospects

Currently, Jones continues to work on improving his batting eye, and fortunately, the Yankees have ample time to further his development before making a definitive decision on his future. With Jasson Dominguez projected to be the primary starter in left field by 2025, Jones faces an uncertain situation, possibly leading general manager Brian Cashman to consider trading him for infield or pitching support this upcoming winter.