Yankees fearing length injury list stint for Aaron Judge

May 16, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) watches his ball go over the center field wall for a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees anxiously await the MRI results of their superstar hitter, Aaron Judge, following a toe injury he incurred last week.

Judge made an impressive catch against the Los Angeles Dodgers, which involved a collision with the bullpen fence and subsequently jamming his toe.

The loss of their most valuable player would be a considerable blow to the Bombers, given Judge’s outstanding performance this season.

The 31-year-old boasts a .291 batting average with a .404 on-base percentage, which includes 19 home runs and 40 runs batted in. Although he is projected to fall just short of his 2022 record of 62 home runs, he still maintains a weighted runs created plus (wRC+) of 188, a 16.4% walk rate, and a 2.8 Wins Above Replacement (WAR).

The Yankees need Aaron Judge healthy:

When asked about the potential severity of his toe injury, specifically the possibility of a fracture that could sideline him for weeks, Judge responded, “It’s tough to say. I’ve never broken a toe. We’ll see what the tests say. I don’t want to throw anything out there.”

Judge is committed to avoiding the injured list if possible but acknowledges the realities of his situation, commenting, “If I’m on it, I’m on it. I’m trying not to be but I got no answer yet.”

Without Judge, the Yankees are notably diminished, but they have managed to maintain their winning streak.

With a series against the relatively weaker Chicago White Sox team approaching in the Bronx, Judge has a bit of time for recuperation. The Yankees are currently 6.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East, but they’ve triumphed in six of their last ten matches, indicating steady progress.

For the Yankees to ascend to the top of the division, they need Judge to be fit, especially as the Rays continue their successful streak, recently winning three out of four games against the Boston Red Sox, a team witnessing a sharp decline in their standings.

Besides Judge’s remarkable offensive statistics, he also excels in his defensive role in right field. He has recorded one out above average and holds a .988 fielding percentage this season, effortlessly executing a series of diving catches and complex grabs.

Judge’s absence will indeed be felt, and the hope now is for an encouraging MRI result that reveals no substantial damage to the bone.