Yankees fear 2 primary starters could have surgery when season ends

The New York Yankees are neck-deep in a heated AL East race, chasing the Toronto Blue Jays by just three games.

Every at-bat matters in September, but injuries to key stars have forced the Yankees into uncomfortable decisions at the worst time.

Volpe’s struggles finally explained

Anthony Volpe’s benching didn’t come as a surprise for anyone watching his struggles, but the injury context changes everything.

The 24-year-old has been playing through a partially torn labrum since May, grinding through pain while his numbers collapsed.

Volpe is hitting just .206/.268/.393, a far cry from the offensive production the Yankees expected entering his third major-league season.

Though his throwing and swing mechanics look relatively intact, the discomfort has clearly sapped his confidence and day-to-day consistency.

The Yankees’ decision to keep him active longer than necessary might have aggravated the injury and complicated his recovery timeline.

Judge also battling limitations

Aaron Judge has remained a force offensively, but he’s been noticeably limited in the outfield, especially with his throwing arm.

Judge’s production at the plate hasn’t dipped — he continues to crush home runs — but his defensive presence isn’t the same.

Because of his arm limitations, the Yankees are locked into using Judge at designated hitter far more frequently than desired.

That creates ripple effects across the roster, since it forces Giancarlo Stanton into the outfield more often, increasing injury risk.

Cashman’s update raises questions

General manager Brian Cashman didn’t mince words when addressing the media Friday about the health of his two stars.

Cashman admitted that both Volpe and Judge could require surgery this offseason, though Volpe is considered the more likely candidate.

The acknowledgement itself highlights how much the Yankees have been gambling on health while fighting for playoff positioning.

Missed opportunity with Volpe

The bigger frustration lies in the timing — the Yankees should have shut Volpe down weeks ago when the injury first flared.

By pushing him through pain, they not only worsened his performance but risked aggravating the shoulder further heading into October.

It’s the equivalent of running a car engine on fumes — eventually, the damage outweighs the short-term benefit of staying on the road.

Roster impact moving forward

With Volpe benched, Jose Caballero has stepped into the role, offering stronger defense and some speed, though limited offensive upside.

The Yankees have also lost flexibility in the DH spot with Judge restricted, leaving Aaron Boone scrambling for workable lineups.

Managing around those limitations in September, against teams like Toronto and Boston, could be the difference between first place and chaos.

The stakes in October

The Yankees are built to chase championships, but they’ll need Judge and Volpe at their best when the postseason begins.

If Judge can manage the discomfort until November, his bat still carries game-breaking potential that few players can match.

But Volpe’s situation is far more urgent — without rest, the Yankees risk watching their shortstop continue to spiral in crunch time.

Ultimately, the Yankees’ playoff hopes may depend on balancing immediate wins with protecting the health of two core pieces long-term.