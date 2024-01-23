Yankees facing uncertainty as Dodgers continue to get better

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Make no mistake, the New York Yankees have significantly improved this off-season, particularly with the addition of Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo to their outfield. However, the upgrades made by the Los Angeles Dodgers are arguably more impressive.

Dodgers’ Stellar Additions

Any team would be thrilled to incorporate a Hall of Fame caliber bat, especially one as young as 25, into their lineup. The Dodgers did not just acquire one of baseball’s elite hitters; they also brought in one of the top pitchers, thanks to Shohei Ohtani. Their ambitious acquisitions didn’t end there. Tyler Glasnow was obtained from the Tampa Bay Rays to bolster the pitching rotation, with another potential addition on the horizon.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s decision to join the Dodgers on a 12-year, $325 million deal, rejecting the Yankees’ offer of $300 million, is noteworthy. Yamamoto’s preference for better weather and team familiarity, areas where the Yankees lag, played a key role in his decision.

Yankees’ Strategic Moves

On the other hand, Yankees’ general manager Brian Cashman redirected his focus to Marcus Stroman, securing him with a two-year, $37 million contract. Stroman, a reliable pitcher and a lifelong Yankees fan, is a valuable addition. Despite ending the 2023 season with a hip injury, there’s optimism he could significantly contribute to the team’s success.

The Yankees’ pitching rotation is rife with potential, albeit accompanied by uncertainties. If they leverage their talent effectively, they could achieve impressive results.

However, the Dodgers are not resting on their laurels. They are close to signing former Yankee, James Paxton, to a one-year deal. Now 35, Paxton, with a 4.50 ERA over 96 innings last season, offers versatility. He could serve both as a reliever and a starter. While not the same Paxton of his early Yankees’ days, he remains a valuable asset capable of contributing in various ways.

In contrast, the Yankees are proceeding with caution, selectively acquiring players to enhance their World Series prospects for 2024. Meanwhile, the Dodgers continue to add experienced players to their roster, giving them a slight edge as spring training approaches.