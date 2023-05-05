Yankees face major challenge over next 10 days

Aug 17, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera (95) talks to shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (12) and first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) and second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) during a pitching change during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have experienced a rough start to the season. As of Friday afternoon, they find themselves in last place in the AL East division with a 17-15 record. A nine-game gap separates them from the division leaders, the Tampa Bay Rays.

After losing four consecutive games, the Bombers have won their last two, so things may be looking up. However, they now face their toughest challenge of the season thus far: the Rays.

Recent history suggests that the Rays have been a difficult opponent for the Yankees. Currently, they seem to be stronger than ever before, boasting a 26-6 record, which places them well above nearly every team in the league. They have been playing exceptional baseball and, as always, are excelling both on and off the field.

The Rays have a unique ability to identify top talent and develop it. They are masters of player development, transforming even the most unassuming prospect into a legitimate major league contributor.

The Yankees face a challenging schedule ahead

The Yankees will encounter the Rays in seven of their next ten games, testing their determination, depth, and overall talent. Both teams will play a three-game series at Tropicana Field from Friday to Sunday.

Afterward, the Yankees will host the struggling Oakland Athletics from Monday to Wednesday, followed by the Rays visiting Yankee Stadium for a four-game series beginning next Thursday. The Yankees are expected to have Aaron Judge back at some point next week, which would be a significant boost.

The Yankees’ schedule will not become any easier after that, as they will travel to Canada to face the tenacious Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. By that time, the Yanks might potentially welcome back Luis Severino, depending on his recovery and performance in rehab games.

The next few weeks will be crucial for the Yankees. Depending on their success, the Rays could either symbolize an impressive turnaround or a troubling losing streak.