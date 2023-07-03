Yankees face glaring issues after disappointing road-trip

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees find themselves grappling with significant issues following their recent 3–3 series split on a West Coast tour against the Oakland Athletics and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Pitching and Offense: The Twin Concerns

Persistent problems with both the starting pitching and offensive productivity are causing growing concern for the Yankees. Without consistent top-notch performances from the team’s pitchers and an uplift in run production, the team’s chances look bleak.

Regrettably, the Yankees currently hold the record for the fewest at-bats with runners in scoring position across the entire league, not to mention the least number of runs and hits. Alarmingly, the team ranks 26th in home runs, a stark contrast to their usual offensive strategy of aiming for hard hits and long balls.

A Crucial Trade Deadline for Cashman

With the trade deadline looming, Brian Cashman, the Yankees’ General Manager, must explore viable alternatives. However, a thin market and the challenge of fixing multiple issues without compromising prospects and assets could pose a serious threat.

In the previous summer, the Yankees traded two of their top pitching prospects and are now contemplating the move of Oswald Peraza, who is currently in Triple-A after losing the starting shortstop position to Anthony Volpe.

The Missing Aaron Judge Factor

Without the superstar slugger Aaron Judge, the Yankees face an uphill battle in clinching the AL East title or even securing a playoff spot. Currently clinging onto the third Wild Card spot by a thread, their position could easily be jeopardized if the team doesn’t start clocking up consistent victories soon.

A series split against two of the league’s most underperforming teams doesn’t instill confidence that the Yankees can self-correct their issues anytime soon. Unless Cashman manages to incorporate several high-profile batters into the lineup – a rather optimistic goal – the situation might not improve significantly.

Considering the 2024 Season

There’s a compelling case to be made for the Yankees becoming sellers at the upcoming trade deadline. Such a strategy would facilitate a retooling effort and set the stage for the 2024 season. By shedding some salary and reconfiguring a balanced roster that doesn’t excessively rely on high-priced veterans, the Yankees could position themselves for a turnaround.