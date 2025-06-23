Yankees eyeing trade deadline upgrades at 3 different positions

The New York Yankees might still have one of baseball’s best records, but anyone watching closely can see the cracks.

They’ve lost steam lately, and even a powerhouse lineup can’t cover for holes that become gaping in October. For a franchise chasing its 28th World Series, the pressure is on.

This team has the bones of a champion, but it needs some reinforcements. As Jon Heyman reported, trade season is heating up—and so is the urgency in the Bronx.

Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

Jon Heyman Pinpoints the Yankees’ Biggest Needs

Heyman recently spotlighted three critical needs the Yankees are exploring: relievers, third basemen, and right-handed outfielders. General manager Brian Cashman’s time to get to work is right now.

Jon Heyman lists relievers, third basemen, and right-handed outfield bats as targets the Yankees will look at this upcoming trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/4pdBLsBb2w — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) June 23, 2025

All three make sense, but third base might be the team’s biggest vulnerability right now. It’s a position that’s lacked punch and consistency all year.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s presence allows them to pursue either a second or third baseman, thanks to his ability to move between the two spots. Flexibility is helpful—but the Yankees need more than just a chess piece.

They need someone who can hit, defend, and show up in big moments. As it stands, there’s no clear answer at the hot corner.

The Infield’s Missing Spark

That other infield spot where Chisholm isn’t playing at the moment (currently second base) isn’t just a weak spot—it’s a black hole at times.

DJ LeMahieu hasn’t found his old form, and other players such as Oswald Peraza remain streaky.

Adding one everyday starter who can plug in at third or second would be a game-changer. Toss in a versatile utility man, and the infield puzzle starts to make sense again.

Think of the infield like a finely tuned engine: one faulty part slows everything down. Right now, the gears are grinding more than humming.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

A Top Lefty Reliever Could Unlock the Bullpen’s Full Potential

When fully healthy, New York’s bullpen is a strength—but it’s not complete. Luke Weaver has been brilliant, and Devin Williams is rounding into form.

The rest of the group—Mark Leiter Jr., Jonathan Loáisiga, Fernando Cruz, Yerry De Los Santos, Tim Hill—has had flashes of brilliance.

Still, the unit lacks a shutdown left-hander who can dominate in high-leverage spots. Come playoff time, that kind of arm could mean the difference between heartbreak and celebration.

Late-inning matchups require more than just depth—they demand specific weapons. Right now, the Yankees are one short.

Offense Needs Balance, Especially in the Outfield

The Yankees lead MLB with a 121 wRC+, so the offense isn’t broken—but it could use some more pieces.

They need a right-handed bat to complement lefties like Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger, plus switch-hitter Jasson Domínguez.

Domínguez is exciting but still raw. Grisham and Bellinger are both rock-solid, but can get streaky. A steady right-handed presence would round things out.

This isn’t about star power for its own sake—it’s about matchup-proofing the lineup against elite pitching.

The Deadline Blueprint: Three or Four Key Pieces

If the Yankees want to turn potential into reality, they need to land at least three or four players by the deadline.

Two should be legitimate starters—ideally at third base and in the outfield. The rest? One strong bullpen arm and a versatile infielder.

It’s not about overhauling the team. It’s about sharpening the edges of a blade that’s already close to lethal.

The Yankees don’t need miracles—they need precision. Like a chess master planning for checkmate, every piece must serve a purpose.

If they get it right, 28 isn’t just a dream. It’s a real possibility waiting to be claimed.

