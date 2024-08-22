Yankees eyeing return of 2 key infielders in September

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees‘ infield has faced challenges over the past few weeks, with Jazz Chisholm sidelined due to an elbow injury. However, there’s optimism that Chisholm could return soon, as Aaron Boone hinted on Thursday that he might be back once his 10-day injured list stint expires.

Yankees’ Struggles at First Base: Rice and LeMahieu

Meanwhile, the team has struggled at first base, with Ben Rice and DJ LeMahieu both underperforming in recent months. LeMahieu, at this point, is more of a last-resort option offensively. Rice, while showing some promising underlying metrics, is still inexperienced and finding his footing at the MLB level.

In 44 at-bats, Rice is hitting .182/.280/.380 with seven homers and 22 RBIs. He needs more time to develop, but the Yankees are close to getting veteran Anthony Rizzo back from a fractured right forearm.

Anthony Rizzo’s Imminent Return

Rizzo, who has played only 70 games this season, has struggled with a .223/.289/.341 slash line, eight homers, and 28 RBIs. Despite this, his extensive playoff experience makes him a valuable asset as the Yankees approach October. He is expected to start a rehab assignment in Double-A over the weekend, making his return likely within the next week.

General manager Brian Cashman did not acquire a veteran first baseman at the trade deadline, likely banking on Rizzo’s return to provide the team with discipline and offensive potential. While age may have affected Rizzo this year, there’s hope that he can still contribute as a solid bat in the bottom half of the order.

Jon Berti: Another Reinforcement on the Horizon

The Yankees are also expecting the return of Jon Berti, who has been recovering from a calf injury that landed him on the 60-day IL. The 34-year-old, known for his speed, was among the league’s fastest players just two years ago when he stole 41 bases for the Miami Marlins.

Before his injury, Berti was hitting .273—a batting average the Yankees could greatly use. His versatility allows him to support both second and third base, adding utility value and impact on the base paths.

Depth and Flexibility as the Yankees Gear Up for October

With Rizzo and Berti nearing their returns, the Yankees will have enough depth to manage LeMahieu’s struggles and potentially send Oswald Peraza back to Triple-A to maximize their roster reinforcements. These returning players could be key as the team looks to strengthen its lineup heading into the playoffs.