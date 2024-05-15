Yankees’ eyeing reinforcements with veteran infielder starting another rehab assignment

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees are on the verge of welcoming back key players from injuries, including top prospects and veteran infielders, as they look to bolster their lineup and depth.

Reinforcements on the Horizon

Jasson Dominguez is set to start a rehab assignment this week, a significant step towards joining the MLB team if a need arises in the outfield later this season. Alongside him, Jorbit Vivas is also making progress from his injury and could be in contention for the starting second base role by 2025.

However, the immediate focus is on DJ LeMahieu, who is scheduled to begin a second rehab stint this Thursday or Friday with Double-A Somerset. His previous attempt was cut short due to discomfort in his foot, prompting a return to New York for further evaluation.

Thankfully, LeMahieu has resumed his rehabilitation program and could be ready to rejoin the team within the next two weeks, providing his recovery continues smoothly.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees’ Veteran Presence and Utility Roles

Now 35, LeMahieu brings not just his bat but also significant defensive prowess to the team, especially at third base where his experience will be invaluable.

Last year, he played 136 games, posting a .243/.327/.390 slash line and achieving his highest home run total since 2019 with 15 homers. Despite his strikeout rate exceeding 20% for the first time in his career, he remains a solid all-around player. His defensive skills are particularly notable, with three defensive runs saved and three outs above average last season.

Upon his return, LeMahieu is expected to reclaim his spot at third base, allowing Oswaldo Cabrera and Jon Berti to transition into utility roles. This shift will not only add depth but also flexibility to the roster, giving players like Anthony Rizzo necessary rest days, thereby aiding in long-term health and performance maintenance.

Although LeMahieu’s performance last season was marked by inconsistency, he showed considerable improvement in the second half after managerial changes in the coaching staff. With James Rowson now as the hitting coach, the Yankees are optimistic that he can help LeMahieu rediscover his form and contribute significantly to the team’s success.