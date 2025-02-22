Yankees eyeing major improvement from ‘jacked’ utility piece

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The Yankees are hoping to see major strides from Ben Rice this season, and the 26-year-old is making sure he’s ready for the opportunity. Showing up to spring training noticeably bulked up, Rice looks like a player determined to take his game to the next level.

Last season, he got his first taste of big-league action, appearing in 50 games and logging 178 plate appearances. The results weren’t great—he hit just .171/.264/.349 with seven home runs and 23 RBIs. But his performance in Triple-A painted a different picture. In just 30 games at that level, he slashed .294/.428/.661 while crushing 12 homers and driving in 33 runs.

The Yankees believe that version of Rice is still in there. Now, it’s about translating that success to the major leagues.

A Future at First Base?

With Paul Goldschmidt in the fold for 2025, Rice doesn’t need to step in as the everyday first baseman just yet. But if he takes a step forward, he could be in prime position to take over in 2026 when Goldschmidt is likely to hit free agency.

Rice’s added muscle should help him generate more power at the plate, but the real test will be his ability to make consistent contact against major-league pitching. His strong plate discipline in the minors suggests there’s untapped potential in his bat.

A Backup Catcher Role in Play

While first base is his natural home, Rice is also working toward another role—backup catcher. With the Yankees moving on from Jose Trevino, the spot behind Austin Wells is up for grabs, and Rice has a chance to claim it.

On Saturday, he’ll lead off for the Yankees in their second spring training game, catching Carlos Rodón in the process. This is a big opportunity to prove he can handle responsibilities behind the plate while also being a bat the Yankees can rely on.

A Valuable Utility Piece

If Rice can solidify himself as a reliable depth option at both first base and catcher, the Yankees will have a versatile piece on their hands. A left-handed hitter who can spell Goldschmidt at first while also backing up Wells behind the plate would be a luxury for the roster.

It’s early, but Rice is already showing the kind of dedication that suggests he’s ready to take on a bigger role in 2025. If he continues trending upward, he might just play himself into a significant piece of the Yankees’ future.