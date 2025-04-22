Yankees eyeing infield reinforcements with veteran nearing return

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees were busy on Tuesday, mixing up their roster like a bartender crafting a cocktail—strong, with a few bitters.

The headline addition was lefty reliever Tyler Matzek, who joins the bullpen as the Bombers try to solidify their late-inning options. To make room, they designated right-hander Yoendrys Gomez for assignment, a tough break for a promising arm but part of the price of doing business in a crowded pitching stable.

Rehabbing Reinforcements

There’s also movement on the rehab front. Clayton Beeter, the righty prospect with a name that sounds more like a 1920s detective than a pitcher, is graduating from Single-A Tampa to Double-A Somerset. It’s a step forward as he continues working his way back into form.

Joining him in Somerset is a familiar face: DJ LeMahieu. The veteran infielder officially begins his rehab assignment after being shelved since March 1 with a nagging calf strain he picked up in a spring tilt against the Astros.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Signed LHP Tyler Matzek (#68) to a Major League contract and selected him to the active roster.

• Designated RHP Yoendrys Gómez for assignment.



Additionally, the Yankees transferred the rehab assignment… — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 22, 2025

At the time, LeMahieu admitted his return wouldn’t be quick, and he was right—it’s been a long wait, with plenty of slow mornings and cautious steps.

Now, finally, he’s at the stage where he can do everything a ballplayer is supposed to do. Well, except hit live pitching in actual games—hence the rehab stint.

Think of this like a personal spring training reboot for LeMahieu, a tune-up before facing real big-league heat.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

He could take the full 30-day rehab window, and frankly, he might need it.

A Career at a Crossroads

Let’s not sugarcoat it—LeMahieu has some proving to do. Last season was a disaster at the plate, where he posted a .527 OPS and a 52 wRC+, numbers that are usually reserved for pitchers trying to bunt.

That kind of production doesn’t just hurt a lineup, it drags it down like an anchor tied to a rowboat.

The Yankees are hoping he still has something left in the tank, because if he doesn’t, some difficult choices may loom. LeMahieu was once the metronome of this lineup—steady, reliable, unflashy but essential. Now, he’s got to show he’s more than just a name on a back of a jersey.

Mid-May is the tentative target for his return, but his bat will ultimately decide the timing.