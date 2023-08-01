Yankees expressing ‘limited’ interest in acquiring former Blue Jays All-Star outfielder

Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the absence of significant moves by the New York Yankees and General Manager Brian Cashman at the trade deadline, reports persistently suggest that they are likely to be buyers in some capacity.

Offloading Expiring Contracts: A Strategic Move?

It could be beneficial to offload some of their expiring contracts, particularly since several are underperforming. Transferring players like Harrison Bader and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, among other potential rentals, could help the Yankees bolster their farm system and secure more assets for future use.

However, with a thin market and Cashman finding it challenging to identify valuable deals, he may consider buying low on Teoscar Hernandez. Despite Hernandez’s current struggle with the Seattle Mariners, he is expected to draw interest.

Teoscar Hernandez: Potential Interest from the Yankees?

Jon Heyman of the NY Post reports that the Yankees have “limited” interest in Hernandez. The Yankees are reportedly in the market for a lefty power hitter who can also cover the outfield, but they might have to settle for a proven right-handed slugger.

Hernández, who will be a free agent in 2024, would essentially serve as a rental for the remainder of the season. Despite a low average of .238 and a .288 OBP this season, the former All-Star with the Toronto Blue Jays has hit 16 homers with 59 RBIs and a 93 wRC+.

With a career strikeout rate of 29.8%, Hernandez fits perfectly into the Yankees’ strategy of trading strikeouts for home runs and power. Just two years ago, Hernandez hit a career-high .296 with a .346 OBP, including 32 homers and 116 RBIs.

Hernandez’s Value in the Long Term

At just 30 years old, Hernandez may have a few years of quality play left. Cashman could take advantage of his current low market value, extending him with the aim of returning him to peak form. Although Hernandez is not the best in terms of on-base percentage, he does bring home runs to the table and has posted impressive batting averages.

Defensively, Hernandez has spent 810.1 innings in the outfield, posting a .989 fielding percentage with six defensive runs saved and one out above average. He’s played every inning in right field this year but could transition to left field, where he’s had good seasons previously.

The Cost of Acquiring Hernandez

Given Hernandez’s status as a rental, the Yankees likely wouldn’t have to relinquish a significant amount. However, they would probably require the Mariners to assume the remainder of his salary, allowing for an increased trade package from the Yankees’ side.

It’s worth noting that Hernandez is a veteran with an expiring contract, and the Yankees might prefer to secure long-term assets with control. Dylan Carlson of the St. Louis Cardinals fits this profile perfectly, though he may be better suited as a quality depth piece rather than a future everyday starter.