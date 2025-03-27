Yankees expecting star slugger to return for his usual October ‘heroics’

Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

The Yankees aren’t holding their breath for Giancarlo Stanton’s return—but they’re also not writing him off for 2025. While the star slugger remains shelved with multiple injuries, the team remains confident he’ll be back when it matters most.

In the meantime, they’ll try to keep the train rolling without one of their most prolific power bats.

A Familiar Waiting Game

Stanton’s health concerns have become something of a seasonal rite in the Bronx. This year, it’s not just one ailment—it’s tendinitis in both elbows, plus a chronic calf issue that has hampered his ability to move freely for years.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Yankees are planning for a lengthy absence but expect him to return in time to make a late-season impact.

“He’ll be out a while, don’t get me wrong. But the expectation is that he’ll be back with more than enough time to provide his typical late-season and October heroics,” Martino reported.

That’s exactly what the Yankees are hoping for. Last postseason, Stanton delivered one of the greatest October stretches in franchise history. Over just 14 playoff games, he hit .273/.339/.709 with seven home runs and 16 RBIs. That kind of production is rare, and the Yankees know it could be the difference between a good season and a championship push.

Stanton’s Regular Season vs. Postseason

Last year’s regular season performance wasn’t much to write home about. Stanton hit .233 with a .289 on-base percentage, slugging 27 homers and driving in 72 runs over 114 games. The power was still there, but the rest of his profile continued its steady decline.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

He hasn’t posted an OBP over .300 since 2021, and his strikeout rate remains a sore spot. Still, that swing plays in the playoffs, and he’s proven he can flip the switch when the lights are brightest.

That’s what the Yankees are banking on—letting Stanton rest, avoid surgery (for now), and ramp up only when he’s truly ready.

Ben Rice Steps into the Spotlight

Until then, the Bombers will lean heavily on 26-year-old Ben Rice, who turned heads in spring training with a .516 slugging percentage, five home runs, and a wRC+ of 112 across 20 games.

Rice’s raw power and improving plate discipline give him a chance to carve out a legitimate role. He’s expected to fill the DH spot in Stanton’s absence, and if he thrives, it could even complicate things when Stanton is ready to return.

Still, there’s no replacing Stanton’s postseason presence. The Yankees just need to make sure they stay afloat—and then unleash their veteran slugger when the calendar flips to October.