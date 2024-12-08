Yankees ‘expected’ to land star lefty pitcher, but Red Sox could block the move

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees’ off-season is rapidly taking shape, and left-handed ace Max Fried appears to be a major focus for the Bronx Bombers. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Fried is “expected” to sign with either the Yankees or their archrivals, the Boston Red Sox. The race for the All-Star pitcher is heating up, with Fried’s projected contract now expected to surpass $200 million over six or seven years.

A Lefty Ace to Pair with Cole

Fried, 30, has consistently been one of the most reliable and dominant left-handed starters in Major League Baseball. In 2024, he pitched 174.1 innings with a stellar 3.25 ERA. He struck out 8.57 batters per nine innings while posting a 72.5% left-on-base rate and an impressive 58.8% ground ball rate. Fried’s value was clear, as he compiled 3.4 WAR for the season, making him a prize for any team seeking an ace-caliber arm.

Fried’s durability is another appealing aspect. He has pitched over 165 innings in three of the last four seasons, a testament to his consistency and ability to shoulder a significant workload. His elite command and ability to induce ground balls would fit seamlessly into the Yankees’ rotation, providing a potent one-two punch alongside Gerrit Cole.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Yankees vs. Red Sox: The Bidding War

Nightengale’s report suggests that the Yankees and Red Sox are bracing for a potential bidding war over Fried’s services, particularly if Juan Soto signs with the Mets. In his report, Nightengale states:

“The only drama is whether Fried goes ahead and signs before Burnes, or lets Burnes set the bar. Fried priced himself out of Atlanta, but is expected to sign with the Yankees or Red Sox. If Soto goes to the Mets, Fried could find himself in a nice bidding war between the Red Sox and Yankees.”

The Yankees have already met with Fried via Zoom, with reports indicating the meeting went “very well.” If the Yankees secure Fried, they’ll not only solidify their rotation but also deal a blow to their AL East rivals in Boston. The Red Sox, on the other hand, are desperate to add high-end pitching and could push aggressively to lure Fried away from the Yankees.

The Cost of an Ace

Fried’s contract, projected to exceed $200 million, reflects the market for top-tier pitchers. For comparison, a seven-year deal would equate to an average annual value of $28.6 million—a figure that underscores the league-wide demand for proven, durable left-handed starters. The Yankees, with their financial might, are well-positioned to outbid Boston if necessary.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Strategic Fit in the Bronx

Adding Fried would also allow the Yankees to reconfigure their rotation. As a lefty, Fried would complement Cole at the top, likely bumping Carlos Rodón to the No. 3 slot. This depth and balance would make the Yankees’ rotation one of the most formidable in the league. However, having three left-handers in the rotation—Fried, Rodón, and Nestor Cortes—might prompt the Yankees to explore flipping Cortes in a trade for bullpen help or infield depth.

What’s Next?

As the off-season dominoes begin to fall, the timing of Fried’s decision could be crucial. Nightengale notes that it remains to be seen whether Fried will sign before fellow ace Corbin Burnes or allow Burnes to set the market. For the Yankees, waiting too long could allow Boston to swoop in or drive up the price further.

For now, all eyes are on Fried as he weighs his options. Whether it’s the pinstripes of the Yankees or the classic red of Boston, one thing is certain: Fried’s next move will be one of the biggest stories of the off-season.