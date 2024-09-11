Yankees’ exciting rookie likely to steal playing time from struggling outfielder

Just a few days after general manager Brian Cashman said that the organization believed Alex Verdugo gave them the best chance to win, the New York Yankees called up star outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez to kick off the week. He has started the two games since his promotion, playing in center field on Monday and in left field on Tuesday.

Jasson Dominguez gives the Yankees the best chance to win

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees will always mix and match because they want to keep everybody as happy as possible (even Verdugo, who has a .659 OPS this year), but the expectation is that the ‘Martian’ sees the majority of his playing time in left field. Aaron Judge plays center field and Juan Soto patrols right field on most nights.

In other words, the lineup we saw on Tuesday will probably be the one that manager Aaron Boone employs the most: Dominguez in left, Judge in center, Soto in right, and Giancarlo Stanton as the main designated hitter. It’s also the one that gives the Yankees the best chance to win.

Verdugo will remain a part of things but the Yankees will prioritize Dominguez

Verdugo will start a couple of games here and there and retain a part-time role, potentially as a pinch-hitter or defensive replacement on the nights he doesn’t start. But if the Yankees want to win games more often, they have to put their best team on the field, and that team has Dominguez in left field, Stanton as the DH, and Verdugo on the bench.

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Verdugo has stated that he will do anything that helps the Yankees win, so he has the right approach to the situation. He even homered in Monday’s contest against the Kansas City Royals which resulted in a victory for New York.

In any case, Tuesday’s lineup marked the beginning of a transition period for the Yankees, one in which they made it clear that they will reduce a struggling veteran’s playing time and give it to the talented prospect with a fair floor and an immense upside.

It was a necessary move, though, as in a tight race for the division against a top team like the Baltimore Orioles, every game matters, and every detail counts.