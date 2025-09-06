Yankees’ exciting pitching prospect hits 103 MPH in dominant outing

Carlos Lagrange unleashed the heat in a big game for the Somerset Patriots, as the Yankees‘ Double-A affiliate is in the midst of an important playoff chase.

He struck out 10 batters in five innings of shutout baseball, issuing just one walk in the performance as the Patriots would win 4-0 over New Hampshire.

The fastball was lively in the brilliant showing, topping out at 103.1 MPH and hitting triple-digits numerous times throughout the night.

Sporting one of the most dominant repertoires in Minor League Baseball, Carlos Lagrange has checked off a lot of important boxes in 2025, and he’s become one of the best prospects in the Yankees’ organization.

READ MORE: Yankees’ bullpen reinforcement would be an actual game-changer

Yankees’ Carlos Lagrange Continues Flashing Elite Velocity

Credit: Sean Petraitis | Empire Sports Medua

After last night’s performance, Carlos Lagrange lowerred his ERA at Double-A to 3.48, and while his 15% walk rate at the level is extremely high, there are some variables to consider here.

His previous career high in innings pitched was 41.2 back in 2023, and right now he’s at 114 innings pitched while being slated to make another start in Reading.

Lagrange could also pitch in the postseason, so seeing the right-hander lose command as the year goes on isn’t entirely shocking.

What’s encouraging is that he’s continuing to blow fastballs by hitters despite how late we are into the season, as he’s throwing incredibly hard.

Carlos Lagrange may end up in a bullpen role due to his command issues, but the 2025 season has been a roaring success for so many reasons.

Carlos Lagrange hit 101+ mph NINE times tonight, topping out at 103.1 mph??



The @Yankees' No. 2 prospect collected 10 strikeouts over 5.0 scoreless innings with only two hits and one walk!!! ? pic.twitter.com/4tkUU3GeOo — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) September 6, 2025

Lagrange made it to full-season baseball for the first time in 2024, struggling mightily in five starts at the Single-A level to the tune of a 6.91 ERA.

He walked 18.8% of batters faced, but in 2025 he’s been a more polished strike thrower while improving his fastball shape and overall repertoire.

The ability to consistently throw his changeup and get whiffs while adding a big sweeping slider has made Lagrange dangerous against both lefties and righties.

He’s second among MiLB pitchers in strikeouts (163), surpassing his teammate Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz who has enjoyed a breakout season in his own right.

If Carlos Lagrange figures out his command, we could be looking at a frontline starter, but if it stagnates and doesn’t develop to that point, there are shades of Dellin Betances in his emergence.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

When Betances came through the Yankees’ organization, his poor command initially made him an afterthought before a breakout in 2010 put him back on the map.

The Yankees realized his command wasn’t at the point where he could consistently start, and they’d end up getting 381.2 innings with a 2.36 ERA and a 40.1% K% from Betances.

From 2014-2018, Dellin Betances trailed only Aroldis Chapman in pitching WAR (11.2), so we shouldn’t stick our nose up at the idea of Carlos Lagrange being a reliever.

If he can start, we could be looking at one of the most talented starters to come out of the Yankees’ farm system this century.

There’s a wide range of outcomes that include not having the command to be an effective big leaguer, but the talent here is undeniable, and Carlos Lagrange could burst onto the scene in 2026 if he continues this ascent.