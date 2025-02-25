Yankees’ exciting lefty bat could be a home run machine after adding 10 pounds of muscle

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The Yankees have been waiting for a young bat to emerge and solidify a role in their lineup, and they believe Ben Rice could be that player. The 26-year-old left-handed hitter has dominated at every level of the minors, but he hit a wall in the majors last season across 50 games. Now, with added strength and a refined approach, Rice is looking to turn potential into production.

Power Built for Yankee Stadium

Rice’s offensive profile is exactly what the Yankees want—power from the left side with the ability to drive the ball to all fields. Last season, his underlying numbers hinted at major upside. He ranked among the league leaders in barrel percentage and was above average in exit velocity, meaning when he made contact, it was loud.

Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports

The issue? A few of those loud swings didn’t quite make it over the fence. He had two fly balls die at the warning track in the Bronx, which could have been home runs with just a little extra juice. This offseason, Rice worked on that, adding 10 pounds of muscle to generate more power.

“I think the ball’s coming off the bat harder, for sure,” Rice said Monday at Steinbrenner Field, via Greg Joyce of the New York Post. “Putting more mass on the ball, so it’s going to come off harder.”

Refining His Approach at the Plate

The added muscle should help, but Rice also needs to improve his pitch recognition and plate discipline. He struggled with high whiff rates in the majors, often swinging and missing at pitches out of the zone. That adjustment period is common for young hitters, and the Yankees believe it’s only a matter of time before he finds his rhythm.

In the minors, Rice was an offensive machine. He was 74 percent above average in Triple-A and 55 percent above average in Double-A last season. That track record suggests he has the tools to succeed in the majors—it’s just about putting it all together.

Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

A Role Waiting for Him in 2025

The Yankees are hoping Rice can carve out a role this season, either as a backup first baseman or catcher. With Paul Goldschmidt only under contract for one year, first base will be open in 2026, and Rice is the clear favorite to take over. If his development accelerates this season, the Yankees could get a long-term answer at the position sooner than expected.

Manager Aaron Boone sees big things ahead.

“I’m excited about Ben,” Boone said Monday in Fort Myers. “I think he’s going to be a really good hitter in the league. He’s made huge strides in his body this winter. He’s added really good weight and strength and it shows up in his testing. I think he’s a guy [that can] be an impact hitter in the league.”

With Giancarlo Stanton already a question mark due to lingering elbow issues, the Yankees could use another bat to step up. If Rice takes a leap forward, he could be that unexpected boost for a lineup that needs more firepower.







