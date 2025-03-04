Yankees’ ex-outfielder still looking for a new job

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Alex Verdugo’s time with the Yankees didn’t go as planned, and now, the 28-year-old outfielder is still looking for his next home after a disappointing 2024 season. While he was once viewed as a solid left-handed bat with a strong defensive presence, his stock has taken a serious hit, and he may have to settle for a one-year prove-it deal just to stay on an MLB roster.

A Season to Forget

Verdugo played 149 games in 2024 but never found much consistency at the plate. He finished with a .233/.291/.356 slash line, managing just 13 homers and 61 RBIs. While his early-season numbers were respectable, the second half of the year was nothing short of a disaster. His offensive decline was reflected in his 83 wRC+, meaning he was 17% below league average, and his 0.6 WAR barely justified his spot in the lineup.

Despite his struggles, Verdugo still played solid defense in left field, but it wasn’t enough to make up for his lack of offensive production. The Yankees reached a point where they needed more firepower, so they called up top prospect Jasson Domínguez to see if he could provide a spark.

The Future Is Uncertain

The Yankees gave Verdugo every opportunity to secure a long-term role, but his downward trend was too concerning to ignore. While he had some above-average seasons in the past, his numbers have declined for three straight years, and that’s a major red flag.

Now, he finds himself searching for a team willing to take a chance on him. Given his defensive ability and past success, he could still provide value in the right situation, but his days of expecting a multi-year deal seem long gone.

The most likely scenario is that Verdugo lands a cost-efficient contract with a team looking for outfield depth, hoping he can rediscover some of the form that once made him a promising player.