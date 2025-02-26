Yankees’ high-upside outfielder is pummeling the ball but is it enough for a roster spot?

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

The Yankees are watching Everson Pereira closely this spring, hoping the talented 23-year-old can develop into a reliable MLB hitter. Pereira has long been viewed as a promising defensive outfielder, but his offensive potential is what could ultimately earn him a spot in the lineup. After missing significant time due to injury last year, he’s finally healthy and looking to prove himself.

Overcoming Early Struggles in the Majors

Pereira has flashed elite power throughout his minor league career, putting up a .512 slugging percentage in Triple-A last season across 40 games. He crushed 10 home runs and drove in 27 runs during that span, consistently making hard contact.

However, his first taste of the majors was far less forgiving. Over 103 plate appearances with the Yankees in 2023, he hit just .151/.233/.194 with an alarming 38.8% strikeout rate.

He later admitted that he was overthinking his at-bats, a common issue for young hitters making the jump to the big leagues. The transition from Triple-A to the majors can be brutal, and Pereira learned that firsthand.

“I don’t want to think about my spot in the organization at this moment,” Pereira said. “I’m just coming from rehab. I just want to get as healthy as I can to compete. I lost a year. I don’t want it in my mind thinking about if I go to the big leagues or Scranton this year. I just want to be ready when the team needs me.”

A Hot Start in Spring Training

Pereira is already making a strong impression this spring. In Tuesday’s loss to the Minnesota Twins, he crushed a home run to right-center field, a sign that his power is translating well early on. Through nine plate appearances, he’s hitting .333/.556/.833, showing patience at the plate while still delivering hard contact.

With Giancarlo Stanton expected to miss a significant amount of time, Pereira could force his way into the mix for at-bats at designated hitter. Ben Rice is another option, but if Pereira continues to hit well while showcasing his defensive versatility, he could slide into an unexpected role.

“He really impacts the baseball. He’s a good defender in the outfield. Good two-way player. He’s a guy that I could very much see in the mix at some point, especially (being a) right-handed bat,” a Yankees source noted.

Can He Lock Down a Roster Spot?

Even if Pereira doesn’t break camp with the Yankees, he would be just one injury away from a call-up. The team still has one minor league option remaining for him, so they’ll need to be strategic about when and how they use it. The key for Pereira will be cutting down on his strikeout rate and improving his pitch recognition—two areas that separate elite power hitters from fringe big-league contributors.

“He’s in terrific shape. He’s got himself in really good shape. Over the last year while going through this, he’s kind of changed his body composition a little bit,” another team source added.

If Pereira continues to perform at this level, the Yankees will have some interesting decisions to make as Opening Day approaches.