Yankees enter offseason with pressing questions about the shortstop position

The New York Yankees’ quest for a 2025 World Series title ended abruptly on Wednesday night, as the Toronto Blue Jays sent them packing in four games. While the Blue Jays move on, the Yankees are left to sift through the wreckage of another disappointing October and ask a familiar question: what now?

The focus this winter won’t just be on potential free agents or trade targets—it’ll center on something deeper, something symbolic of the franchise’s ongoing transition. The shortstop position, once the pride of the Bronx, has become a riddle the Yankees still haven’t solved.

And at the center of that riddle stands Anthony Volpe.

Anthony Volpe’s Uncertain Standing

When the Yankees handed Anthony Volpe the keys to shortstop three years ago, they imagined a cornerstone player—a steady glove, speed on the bases, and a bat that would grow into its promise. But three seasons in, the picture remains cloudy.

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Volpe’s 2025 campaign was supposed to be his breakout. Instead, it was another season of frustration. A lingering shoulder injury that first surfaced in May shadowed him for months, and now there’s talk of offseason surgery to repair a partially torn labrum. Even when he played, Volpe never looked fully right—his bat lagged, his throws occasionally lacked zip, and his numbers reflected that struggle.

In 153 games, he posted an 83 wRC+ and just 1.0 fWAR, the kind of stat line that would be forgivable for a rookie—but concerning for a player entering his third full season. Yes, the flashes were there: 19 home runs, 18 stolen bases, and a handful of highlight-reel defensive plays. But there were also long stretches where Volpe looked overmatched, searching for rhythm that never quite came.

For a fan base spoiled by Derek Jeter’s reliability, Volpe’s inconsistency has become a sore spot. His youth and work ethic still inspire patience, but patience in the Bronx has an expiration date.

Jose Caballero’s Intriguing Rise

Enter Jose Caballero—the quiet disruptor who could turn the Yankees’ offseason on its head.

Acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays at the trade deadline, Caballero brought an energy that resonated immediately. He’s not flashy, but he’s relentless—stealing bases, making tough plays look routine, and grinding out at-bats. Between the Rays and Yankees, he swiped 49 bags in 2025 and produced a 97 wRC+, outpacing Volpe both in performance and consistency. He also had a 134 wRC+ in New York.

At 29, Caballero isn’t the “shortstop of the future” archetype, but he’s a winning player—cheap, under control through 2029, and reliable. His floor is higher than Volpe’s, and his defensive instincts and aggression on the bases add a spark the Yankees often lack.

If Volpe is a high-ceiling prospect still trying to find his swing, Caballero is the steady hand who already knows how to win. Think of it as a chess match between potential and precision—one player banking on what he could be, the other thriving on what he already is.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

What Comes Next for New York?

The Yankees’ decision isn’t just about numbers—it’s about philosophy. Do they double down on Volpe, betting that health and experience will finally unlock the star they envisioned? Or do they pivot to Caballero, valuing dependability over projection?

It’s also possible Brian Cashman and his front office look outside the organization entirely, bringing in a new shortstop and forcing both Volpe and Caballero into uncertain roles. Nothing is off the table for a franchise desperate to end its championship drought.

If Volpe undergoes surgery, Caballero becomes the natural choice to open 2026 as the everyday shortstop. But if Volpe heals and rediscovers his form, the Yankees could have a genuine position battle on their hands—one that could shape the infield, and perhaps the team’s identity, for years to come.

For now, the future of shortstop in the Bronx remains a mystery—a storyline that will define the Yankees’ offseason as much as any free-agent signing or blockbuster trade.

And as the winter unfolds, one thing is certain: the Bronx spotlight won’t dim for Anthony Volpe anytime soon. Whether he stands under it as the Yankees’ shortstop—or watches from somewhere else—will depend on how much faith the organization still has in the kid who was once billed as their next great hope.