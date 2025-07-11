Yankees’ elite reliever is open to long-term extension

The New York Yankees gambled big when they traded for All-Star reliever Devin Williams this past offseason — and it shows.

In parting with Nestor Cortes, a beloved clubhouse presence, and rising infielder Caleb Durbin, the Yankees bet heavily on elite bullpen help.

At first, that gamble looked like a losing hand. Williams stumbled badly out of the gate, raising concerns throughout the Bronx.

Through April, Williams looked like a shell of his former self — erratic command, flat pitches, and an ERA ballooning past 9.00.

But baseball seasons are long marathons, not sprints, and Williams is finally starting to remind fans why he’s nicknamed “The Airbender.”

A Rising Tide in the Bronx Bullpen

Since May, Williams has quietly turned into one of the Yankees’ most reliable arms, even if his overall ERA remains deceptive.

Entering Friday’s action, Williams’ ERA sat at an unsightly 4.72 — but advanced metrics paint a much clearer, brighter picture.

His Fielding Independent Pitching (FIP) is a stellar 2.47, and his expected ERA (xERA) checks in at a more respectable 3.48.

That tells a deeper truth: Williams is missing bats, limiting hard contact, and doing everything he’s supposed to do on the mound.

When isolating his performance since May 1, the transformation becomes even more pronounced — and undeniably impressive.

Dominant Since the Rough Start

Removing April from the equation, Williams owns a sparkling 2.96 ERA and a jaw-dropping 1.94 FIP in 24.1 innings.

During that stretch, he has struck out 34 batters while walking just six — elite numbers that speak to a sharp return to form.

The movement on his changeup — his signature “airbender” — has been vicious again, baffling hitters like it did in Milwaukee.

Watching Williams pitch now feels like seeing a magician get his sleight of hand back after fumbling a few early tricks.

For a Yankees bullpen that’s weathered injuries and inconsistency, his resurgence couldn’t have come at a better time.

Playing for His Next Contract

Adding to the intrigue: Williams is in a contract year, and every outing could influence his next big payday.

He’s 30, with a career ERA of 2.20 and a proven ability to handle high-leverage moments — even if last October fell short.

The Yankees have been burned before by reliever deals, but Williams’ track record gives them reason to reconsider that stance.

He’s shown he can pitch under pressure, thrive in New York, and adapt — all vital traits for long-term value in the Bronx.

Open to Staying, but the Ball’s in the Yankees’ Court

Williams hasn’t been shy about his willingness to stick around in pinstripes if the Yankees come calling.

“That’s not really up to me. They are the ones who would have to offer me a contract, but I’m open to anything,” he told NJ Advance Media, per Fireside Yankees.

Devin Williams spoke on a potential contract extension with the Yankees?



Should we bring him back for the long haul??#Yankees pic.twitter.com/WgC35oWtmq — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) July 11, 2025

That’s as close to a public invitation as a player can give without outright asking for an extension.

Still, the Yankees will weigh cost, health, and performance — and whether they want to commit to another reliever long-term.

But in a season marked by bullpen fatigue and blown leads, Devin Williams is giving them every reason to say yes.

An Unfolding Story in the Bronx

For now, the Yankees will ride the wave and hope Williams keeps his airbender humming through the dog days of summer.

Like a violinist rediscovering rhythm after a rough recital, Williams’ touch is back — and the results are symphonic.

If he continues pitching at this level, the front office might have no choice but to lock in a longer partnership.

Because while the Yankees paid a premium for one year of Williams, they may have found a key piece worth keeping.

