Yankees’ dynamic infielder will take gigantic step toward return on Thursday

When Jazz Chisholm Jr. held his side on April 29, it wasn’t just his oblique that tore—it felt like the heart of the New York Yankees’ infield ripped apart, too.

The Bronx Bombers have clawed through injuries and inconsistency before, but this one hit different. Without Jazz, the infield lost more than just a glove and a bat. It lost energy. Swagger. Life.

For fans, the wait for Chisholm’s return has been like watching a storm stall over your favorite beach town. It’s quiet, eerie, and you’re stuck watching the waves crash in slow motion. But the skies might finally be clearing.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Chisholm’s return could rewrite the Yankees’ infield narrative

On Thursday, Chisholm will take his first major step back, suiting up with the Double-A Somerset Patriots for a rehab game.

After suffering not one, not two, but three oblique tears, this is no small milestone. It’s a statement—he’s coming.

And not a moment too soon. Third base has been a revolving door of offensive futility. Before Chisholm’s injury, the position was already underwhelming. Now? It’s become a sinkhole dragging second base down with it.

DJ LeMahieu and Oswald Peraza have struggled mightily, while Jorbit Vivas and Pablo Reyes have offered little to stem the tide.

It’s not just about numbers anymore. The Yankees need a pulse. They need Jazz.

From center field star to makeshift third baseman—Jazz’s unusual journey

Here’s where the Yankees are rolling the dice. They want Chisholm, originally an elite shortstop turned center fielder in Miami, to man third base upon his return.

It’s a position he learned out of necessity last year after landing in New York. Think of it like a violinist being asked to play the drums—possible, sure, but far from natural.

Still, Chisholm doesn’t shy away from challenges. His game is built on daring. He might bat just .181 this season, but his seven home runs and six steals in only 125 plate appearances hint at something electric.

A 105 wRC+ suggests he’s doing more damage than his average implies—and if he finds his groove, the league better look out.

Why Jazz changes everything—even when the numbers say he shouldn’t

The Yankees aren’t waiting on Chisholm to be a savior. They’re just desperate for a jolt. Even a halfway-there Jazz adds something few on the roster possess: chaos potential. He can change a game with one swing, one steal, one smirk.

That kind of player is rare—more firecracker than stat sheet filler. And if he returns next week as expected, it won’t be just about the bat or glove.

It’ll be the confidence, the edge, the unpredictability he injects into the team.

Like tossing a match into a room full of kindling, his presence could reignite the whole lineup.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

What to expect when Chisholm finally suits up again

If his rehab goes well, Chisholm could be back in pinstripes within days. The Yankees plan to slot him at third, letting LeMahieu play his more natural second base spot.

More than just a lineup shuffle, this signals belief. The Yankees are banking on Chisholm’s explosiveness making up for any rust or defensive growing pains.

They’re betting on Jazz being Jazz—a player who turns routine grounders into highlight reels and sluggish innings into sparks.

And frankly, it’s a bet worth making.

Popular reading:

Yankees 1, Angels 0: Good news and bad news as Yanks pitch their way to a sweep