Yankees’ dynamic infielder says he could be back in a week; Aaron Boone is not so sure

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

There’s nothing quite like watching Jazz Chisholm Jr. electrify a ballpark. His energy crackles like static in the air, unpredictable but always magnetic.

So when the news broke that the New York Yankees had placed him on the injured list with three separate oblique tears, it felt less like a routine roster update and more like a gut punch to a team trying to find its rhythm.

Since April 30, when the IL stint was retroactively applied, the Yankees have scrambled to fill the void left by their dynamic second baseman.

DJ LeMahieu, Jorbit Vivas, and Oswald Peraza have been juggled like puzzle pieces, but none of them has Chisholm’s combination of flair, power, and speed. It’s like trying to replace a flame with a flashlight—functional, sure, but lacking the fire.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Encouraging signs, but reality checks are needed

On Friday, there was a flicker of hope. Chisholm was seen taking ground balls at Yankee Stadium and was reportedly set to begin hitting off a tee earlier in the week. That alone gave fans something to smile about.

The image of him moving freely on the field again, even in a limited capacity, feels like a light at the end of a tunnel.

Then came Chisholm’s own words, which sent expectations into overdrive. Before the Subway Series opener against the Mets, he claimed he could be back in “a week, or a week and a half tops.” It was a bold declaration—and classic Jazz.

Jazz said he thinks he could be back in a week and a half at the longest. Aaron Boone said that’s optimistic, not sure yet if realistic. https://t.co/xT8tXfl6Xe — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) May 16, 2025

Fans have seen this movie before. Chisholm, known for his relentless optimism, often sets ambitious recovery timelines.

It’s part of what makes him so endearing, but also what makes his injury history nerve-wracking. His confidence is unwavering, but so is the unpredictability of oblique injuries.

Boone’s cautious tone adds a layer of realism

Yankees manager Aaron Boone, ever the voice of reason, poured a little cold water on Chisholm’s timeline. When asked about his second baseman’s prediction, Boone called it “definitely him being optimistic,” stopping short of endorsing the aggressive return window.

“He is doing really well, seems to be tolerating everything well,” Boone added. “It’s at least encouraging what we’re seeing from him.”

Aaron Boone was asked if Jazz Chisholm's expectation on being back in about a week is realistic:



"It's definitely him being optimistic which is his nature. He is doing really well, seems to be tolerating everything well. It's at least encouraging what we're seeing from him" pic.twitter.com/JKjmqqvDMf — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) May 16, 2025

Encouraging, yes—but not definitive. Boone’s tempered tone suggests that while progress is being made, the Yankees are taking a long view.

And that’s the smart move. Rushing a return from multiple oblique tears isn’t just risky—it could sabotage the very thing the team is trying to preserve.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Why the Yankees are right to play it safe

Oblique injuries are notoriously tricky. They’re like hidden cracks in a windshield—easy to overlook until they spiderweb under pressure.

Even one tear can sideline a player for weeks; three demand extreme caution. Pushing a return too soon could result in a setback, or worse, a longer absence.

The Yankees are eyeing something bigger than regular-season games. Their lineup, powered by stars and depth, is playoff-caliber when healthy.

But a healthy Chisholm doesn’t just improve their chances—he transforms them. His 104 wRC+, seven home runs, and six stolen bases so far this season speak to a player just scratching the surface of his potential in pinstripes.

Rushing that potential back onto the field is a gamble no one in the Bronx wants to take.

Hope is healthy—but it needs balance

It’s hard not to root for Jazz. His swagger, his smile, and his belief in himself are infectious. But there’s a fine line between courage and carelessness.

As much as fans crave his return, they should hope the team continues to prioritize long-term health over short-term hype.

The Yankees are navigating this carefully, and rightfully so. Because when Jazz Chisholm is ready—truly ready—his comeback will be worth every cautious step taken.

Popular reading:

Yankees injured infielder ‘unlikely’ to return in 2025