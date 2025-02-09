Yankees’ dynamic infielder could smash 30 homers and steal 30 bags 2025

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jazz Chisholm might just be the Yankees‘ most electrifying player heading into the 2025 season. After coming over from the Miami Marlins at last year’s trade deadline, the dynamic infielder wasted no time making an impact in pinstripes.

In just 46 games with the Yankees, he slashed .273/.325/.500, launching 11 home runs and driving in 23 runs while swiping 18 bases. His 132 wRC+ indicated he was not only 32% better than league average but also 32% better than his production in Miami before the trade.

Now, with a full season ahead of him, Chisholm has a chance to take things to another level and become one of the most valuable players on the roster.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Potential for a 30-30 Season

Chisholm’s raw talent has never been in question, but staying healthy and consistent has been his biggest challenge. If he can play a full season, projections suggest he’s in line for 29 home runs, but there’s every reason to believe he can push past 30. Given his aggressive baserunning, a 30-30 season isn’t just a dream—it’s a very real possibility.

There’s even a world where Chisholm reaches the rare 30-40 club, joining an elite group of sluggers who can also wreak havoc on the basepaths. His speed was evident last season, stealing 18 bases in just 46 games with the Yankees. Over a full 162-game stretch, that number could explode.

Elite Defense to Go Along with the Bat

While much of the focus is on his offensive upside, Chisholm’s defense at second base shouldn’t be overlooked. His natural athleticism and quick reflexes give the Yankees a defensive weapon up the middle. After years of Gleyber Torres providing inconsistent defense at second, Chisholm brings a level of range and explosiveness that will be a noticeable upgrade for the infield.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

That defensive stability will be critical, especially with the Yankees relying heavily on their elite pitching staff. A strong glove behind Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, and the rest of the rotation will only enhance the team’s run-prevention efforts.

Thriving in a Winning Environment

One of the biggest takeaways from Chisholm’s short stint in New York last season was how much he embraced the atmosphere. He fed off the energy of Yankee Stadium, and his performance reflected that. Coming from a Marlins team that struggled to stay competitive, Chisholm clearly enjoyed playing in meaningful games down the stretch.

A motivated Jazz Chisholm with a full season in the Bronx could be one of the biggest difference-makers in the American League. If he stays healthy and taps into his full potential, the Yankees might just have one of the most dynamic all-around players in baseball.