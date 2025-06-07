Yankees’ dynamic infielder continues to shine on all sides of the ball

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jazz Chisholm’s absence in the Yankees‘ lineup wasn’t felt in the win-loss column, as the team actually soared following their series loss in Baltimore.

They would play a string of playoff contenders such as the Mariners, Mets, and Padres over the next month and take all but one series, losing only to the Dodgers in Los Angeles last weekend.

New York still posted a 121 wRC+ as an offense during his time on the IL, but the cracks with a poor 2B/3B situation were beginning to show.

With Chisholm back in the lineup, the Yankees get one of their best power hitter and their best baserunner back in the mix, and now their offense has another layer to it that takes it to another level.

How Jazz Chisholm Elevates the Yankees’ Roster to New Heights

From a casual fan’s perspective, Jazz Chisholm’s sub-.200 batting average and high strikeout rate are impossible to stomach, even with the flashy power and speed.

More advanced data would also show that before hitting the IL, he had a -0.46 Win Probability Added, as while he was an above-average hitter when looking at wRC+ (104), his offensive contributions when adjusting for leverage were a net negative.

It matches the eye test, and it’s why we should try and look deeper into observations even if they’re based on knee-jerk reactions or less detailed statistics.

High-leverage data isn’t predictive however; his poor play in these situations before have little to no bearing on how he’ll perform on them in the future.

That’s where the numbers play a huge role in analyzing a player, a strong understanding of statistics and how they can be applied in baseball would give you a more nuanced perspective on Jazz Chisholm’s game.

Jazz Chisholm made some massive adjustments in 2025 that flew under-the-radar, his Chase Rate had improved dramatically from last season while his quality of contact and pull rates were excellent.

His SEAGER score is in the 82nd Percentile for MLB hitters, an indication that his swing decisions are some of the best in baseball.

It’s a result of his Chase% improving from his 2024 season while remaining aggressive on pitches to hit in the zone, and he’s doing all of that while hitting fewer groundballs than ever before.

The pull rates are still excellent, and while his strikeout rate is high, it’s a worthwhile trade-off for the explosive power and career-best 10.6% walk rate.

Chisholm’s bat has truly progressed with the Yankees to the point where he’s comfortably above-average offensively, but because the focus is on offense, we fail to appreciate his baserunning and defense.

A versatile defender who can play an excellent third base or second base, he makes plays that most infielders simply cannot make.

Jazz Chisholm is a freak athlete, accumulating +6 Fielding Run Value in just 651.1 innings with the Yankees between the two infield positions.

If the team was in a pinch they could put him out in centerfield as well, and that kind of versatility is hard to find in this league.

You cannot forget his baserunning value either; in just 80 games with the Yankees he’s swiped 25 bases in 29 attempts, with +4.6 BsR in those games.

He’s far-and-away the best baserunner on this team, and considering how bad the Yankees can be on the bases that skill could take them a long way in the postseason.

Chisholm is a WAR machine; he has 25 steals, 20 home runs, +6 Fielding Run Value, and a 130 wRC+ in just 80 games with the Yankees.

He’s playing at a 5.7 fWAR per 150 pace this year and as a Yankee has played at a 6.8 fWAR per 150 pace, and while I need to see more before calling him a true star, he’s certainly performed like one in pinstripes.