Yankees draft lefty slugger out of Oklahoma State in 4th round

Complementing their first-round selection, George Lombard Jr.—a 5-tool player blessed with impressive athletic traits—the New York Yankees have made a strategic move by bringing in Oklahoma State’s lefty slugger, Roc Riggio, in the fourth round.

Roc Riggio: An Intriguing Prospect for the Yankees

At 21 years old, Riggio stands at 5’9″ and weighs 180 pounds. During his most recent season with Oklahoma State, he posted an exceptional .335 batting average, .461 OBP, .679 slugging, and a 1.139 OPS.

In addition to these stats, Riggio also racked up 18 homers, 61 RBIs, and seven stolen bases. Following his stellar final collegiate season, Riggio is now geared up to transition into an MLB player, progressing through the ranks in the Yankees’ farm system.

As a left-handed batter, Riggio’s profile aligns well with the dynamics of Yankee Stadium, should he make it to the major leagues. While he may not have a towering stature, he demonstrates solid pull rates and the capacity to drive fly balls to right field. On the defensive side, Riggio occupies the second base position, but his grading, especially in terms of arm strength, leaves room for improvement.

Baseball America’s Take on Roc Riggio

According to Baseball America, Riggio shows promising potential:

“Riggio is undersized but solidly filled out and can put a thump in the ball, with at least average power and most of that going to the pull side and straightaway center field in games. He managed an average exit velocity of 86-87 mph in 2023, but his peak velocities neared 110 mph… Riggio has a solid offensive approach and doesn’t swing-and-miss or chase at an overly high rate, though he could do a better job making contact against spin and offspeed stuff.”

Comparisons and Future Outlook for Riggio

There have been comparisons made between Riggio and Dustin Pedroia, although these are largely due to his frame rather than comparable skills. Although Riggio is seen as a long-term project, being 21 years old necessitates a swift progression through the minor-league system. Time will tell if he can live up to his potential and make his mark in the big leagues with the Yankees.