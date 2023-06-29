Yankees’ Domingo German makes history with Perfect Game against Athletics

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

In a stunning display of dominance, New York Yankees‘ starting pitcher Domingo German threw the fourth perfect game in the franchise’s history on Wednesday night against the Oakland Athletics. While the Yankees’ offense commanded attention with a dazzling 11-run production, German emerged as the star of the show.

This feat marks the first perfect game since Felix Hernandez’s achievement for the Seattle Mariners back in 2012, highlighting the exceptional performance by German, an unlikely candidate given his season stats so far.

A Remarkable Comeback for German

Prior to this game, German had posted a 5.10 ERA over 72.1 innings, along with a 65.2% left-on-base rate and a 38.5% ground ball rate. Despite these numbers and a history of inconsistency, German spectacularly bounced back from two lackluster starts to conclude the game with a 4.54 ERA. In his masterful 9-inning performance, German struck out nine batters, manifesting sheer dominance and efficiency.

Once uncertain about securing a place in the rotation this spring training, German’s stellar performance solidifies his spot and marks a turning point in his season.

Yankees’ Offense Roars to Life

The Yankees’ offense wasn’t overshadowed on this night, producing 11 runs off 11 hits and five walks. Every Yankee managed to reach base, with significant contributions from Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, each delivering two or more RBIs. Stanton’s performance was particularly encouraging, showing signs of a much-awaited resurgence with a home run and two hits.

Young shortstop Anthony Volpe continued his impressive run, adding two hits in four at-bats and scoring a run. Notably, Volpe has seen a significant uptick in his production after making adjustments to his batting stance.

Looking Forward: Can This Spark a Yankees Renaissance?

This game marks the second time in a month that the Yankees have scored seven or more runs. This much-needed offensive explosion could potentially act as a catalyst, sparking a resurgence in the team’s offensive output. The Yankees will face the Athletics once more in Oakland before moving on to a three-game series in St. Louis, carrying the momentum from this historic night.