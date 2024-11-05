Yankees dodge Gerrit Cole bullet with contract extension talks sidelined

Credit: David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK

For a brief moment on Monday, the Yankees were faced with the potential departure of their superstar pitcher Gerrit Cole, who has anchored their rotation as an ace for the past five seasons. Cole has not only been a workhorse for the Yankees but has also been one of their most reliable arms, particularly in postseason play.

At 34 years old, Cole encountered an atypical season in 2024, pitching only 95 innings due to various injuries. This marked one of the most inconsistent campaigns of his career. Yet, he remained a force in the playoffs, pitching 29 innings with a stellar 2.17 ERA.

Despite the Yankees’ disappointing loss in Game 5 of the World Series, where five unearned runs were allowed, Cole’s performance was solid, and the Yankees recognize the need to tighten their defense moving forward.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Cole’s Contract Decision and Potential Future Extension

Cole’s contract included an opt-out after his fifth season, leaving four years and $144 million remaining. By exercising the opt-out, he had the opportunity to push the Yankees to add an additional year at $36 million, extending his contract through his 38-year-old season.

While general manager Brian Cashman initially resisted the idea of an extension that would stretch into Cole’s later career, they reached an agreement to retain the current terms, with the possibility of discussing a further extension in the future.

Cashman expressed satisfaction with the agreement, emphasizing Cole’s loyalty to the Yankees and his appreciation for being part of the team.

“Maybe the grass isn’t always greener. I think he’s happy where he’s at. I think he likes our setup. I know he likes playing for who he’s playing for and working for, and I think he likes his teammates and thinks we have a legitimate chance to win.”

Cole’s deep-rooted passion for the Yankees, a team he grew up supporting, was a significant factor in his decision to stay. Now, with four years remaining on his contract, he has a chance to potentially end his career as a Yankee after earning $324 million. The team hopes to win a World Series with Cole at the helm, redeeming their recent loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Key Off-Season Decisions Loom for the Yankees

This off-season presents pivotal decisions for the Yankees, notably concerning free agent Juan Soto and filling multiple infield positions. With openings at both second and first base, the Yankees must focus on bolstering their defense, base-running, and overall consistency to build a stronger roster for 2025.

Potential In-House Solution at Second Base: Caleb Durbin

If the Yankees succeed in signing Soto, they might turn to their internal prospect pool for a second baseman. Caleb Durbin, one of their top prospects, offers intriguing potential. Known for his base-running prowess and disciplined approach at the plate, Durbin struck out at just 9.9% in Triple-A last season. Additionally, his solid defensive skills and clear upside make him an attractive option, and he is highly regarded within the organization.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

First Base Options: Cost-Effective Choices for the Yankees

The first base situation is more complex, but the Yankees could look for a budget-friendly option like Carlos Santana. Last season, Santana signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Minnesota Twins, where he hit 23 home runs and posted a 114 wRC+. As a switch hitter, Santana’s presence would be valuable for the Yankees, particularly as he recently won a Gold Glove. Following Anthony Rizzo’s defensive struggles, upgrading the defense at first base would be a welcomed improvement. Santana’s power from both sides of the plate makes him a viable and affordable option in free agency.

Looking Forward: Building a Contending Roster

As the Yankees move forward into the off-season, retaining Cole was a crucial step in their quest for a championship. With the possible addition of Juan Soto and strategic infield decisions, the team is poised to build a more competitive and balanced roster. Combining veteran talent with promising young players could give the Yankees the winning formula they need to secure a title in the seasons ahead.