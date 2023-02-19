Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu drops amazing injury update: ‘I’m in a really good place’

Jul 30, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman DJ LeMahieu (26) hits an RBI single against the Kansas City Royals during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are gearing up for the start of spring training in just a few days, and while some of the health reports haven’t been very optimistic, they are getting significant positive news on utility infielder, DJ LeMahieu.

The 34-year-old played in 125 games last season but suffered a toe injury that knocked him out for the entire postseason. He still managed to produce a .261 average with a .357 OBP, 12 homers, and 46 RBIs despite finishing the last few months with horrific numbers. The injury completely destroyed his fundamentals and hurt his contributions, but LeMahieu insists he is 100% after rehabilitating this entire off-season.

DJ LeMahieu at Yankees camp this morning on his recovery from last year’s right foot issue: “I’m so excited where I’m at right now. Feel like I’m in a really good place.” No restrictions physically. Feels he made “the right decision” choosing rehab over surgery. — Pete Caldera (@pcaldera) February 19, 2023

The Yankees suggest surgery but DJ LeMahieu decided against it:

LeMahieu chose rehab over surgery, a risky approach that might’ve led to re-aggravation. Luckily, he managed to escape unscathed and has no physical restrictions this spring, which is exactly what the Yankees wanted to hear.

DJ projects to be the team’s lead-off hitter, considering his healthy on-base rate and contact-hitting qualities. He posted a 116 wRC+ and 3.0 WAR last season, all while fighting off injury.

The question is, where are the Yankees planning on utilizing him in the infield? It is possible that he serves a utility role, especially since manager Aaron Boone has already coined Josh Donaldson as their starting third baseman and said Gleyber Torres will play second in an “everyday-ish” role.

Obviously, that is quite vague, but leaving LeMahieu out of the equation is simply unacceptable. The shortstop position will be decided between Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, but there doesn’t seem to be any designated spot for LeMahieu at this point.

Nonetheless, spring training should provide all of the answers, as it is possible that Boone was simply instilling confidence instead of making guarantees