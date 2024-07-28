Yankees DFA recently acquired veteran infielder

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of the Yankees‘ series finale against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, they activated newly acquired lefty Jazz Chisholm, slotting him fifth in the batting order. Despite rumors that Jazz might lead off, Manager Aaron Boone kept Alex Verdugo in that role following his recent success of collecting five hits over his last two games.

Chisholm’s Role With the Yankees and Roster Adjustments

Chisholm will have the opportunity to make an impact in the heart of the order, a spot where his numbers with runners in scoring position suggest he should excel. To accommodate Chisholm on the roster, the Yankees designated J.D. Davis for assignment.

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

General Manager Brian Cashman had recently acquired Davis from the Oakland Athletics, hoping he could rediscover his form and add value. However, over seven games and 22 plate appearances with the Bombers, Davis hit only .105/.227/.158, proving to be a significant liability over this brief period.

Evaluating Davis’s Performance and Future Moves

Davis has historically been a solid offensive player, but his recent performance with Oakland and the Yankees left much to be desired. As the trade deadline approaches on Tuesday, the Yankees may consider further roster adjustments, possibly designating additional players such as Caleb Ferguson and even Jahmai Jones for assignment.

The attempt to rejuvenate Davis’s career was a swing at leveraging his past production, but with pressing needs remaining, particularly at third base, the Yankees might consider strategic positional shifts. They could potentially move Gleyber Torres to third base and slot Chisholm at second base after the deadline.

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Chisholm’s Immediate Impact

For now, Chisholm will assume duties in centerfield, which will shift Aaron Judge to the designated hitter spot. This lineup adjustment allows the Yankees to maximize their offensive output while integrating Chisholm’s dynamic play into the heart of their order.

As the deadline nears, the Yankees are poised to make additional moves to solidify their roster for a postseason push, emphasizing both strategic acquisitions and optimal player positioning.