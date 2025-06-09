Yankees depth arm continues to post videogame stats in Triple-A — will he get a chance soon?

Sometimes, greatness sneaks in through the back door—uninvited, unheralded, and underestimated. That’s exactly what Allan Winans is doing.

Claimed quietly off waivers by the New York Yankees back in January, Winans wasn’t supposed to be a headline. He was a depth move, a footnote.

Then February came, and the team designated him for assignment just days later. Most players in that situation vanish into the baseball ether.

But Winans chose the long road. He accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Scranton, trading big-league lights for quiet bus rides and cold Pennsylvania nights.

Now, five months later, he’s rewriting the script with every scoreless inning.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Winans is dominating Triple-A like a man possessed

After another dazzling outing Friday—5.2 scoreless innings with five hits, zero walks, and six strikeouts—Winans lowered his ERA to a microscopic 0.23.

Ho hum, another scoreless start for Allan Winans: 5.2 ip, 5 h, 0 r, 0 bb, 6 k.



Through 39 innings with SWB (9 games, 7 starts), he has a 0.23 ERA — that's just one earned run, and three runs total.



All that, plus 45 strikeouts against 11 walks, and just 28 hits allowed. — Conor Foley (@ConorFoleyYES) June 7, 2025

That’s not a typo. That’s one earned run over 39 innings pitched across nine appearances, seven of them starts.

Opposing hitters look baffled. He’s allowed just 28 hits in those 39 frames while striking out 45 and walking only 11.

YES Network’s Conor Foley summed it up best on X: “Ho hum, another scoreless start for Allan Winans.”

The calm, almost sarcastic tone speaks volumes. Winans’ dominance has become routine—so consistent it’s almost boring in the best way.

Like a chef perfecting a humble dish, he’s taken simplicity and made it masterful. Every outing is another slice of quiet excellence.

Yankees rotation depth may keep him in the shadows—for now

Unfortunately for Winans, Yankee Stadium remains just out of reach. The rotation is humming along, and there’s no obvious weak link.

Will Warren has found his rhythm despite a recent skid. Carlos Rodón, Ryan Yarbrough, and Max Fried are steady. Clarke Schmidt has emerged. Luis Gil and Marcus Stroman will soon return from injury.

There’s simply no room at the inn right now. And in baseball, timing is everything.

But the Yankees know better than anyone how fickle pitching health can be. One wrong step, one twinge in a shoulder, and the depth chart gets flipped upside down.

When that moment comes—and it often does—Winans will be ready.

This isn’t a fluke—it’s another Yankees pitching transformation

Somehow, the Yankees keep doing this. They find arms buried in the margins and coax magic out of them.

From Yarbrough to Ian Hamilton, the Bronx bullpen is filled with pitchers who found new life in pinstripes.

Winans may be next in line. There’s clearly something the Yankees’ pitching gurus saw and helped unlock.

Perhaps it’s sequencing, or pitch tunneling, or subtle tweaks to his delivery. Whatever it is, it’s working at a ridiculous level.

It’s not just about stuff—it’s about command, composure, and confidence. Winans has all three right now.

Don’t blink: his shot could come when you least expect it

In Triple-A, Winans keeps dealing in silence. There’s no bright spotlight. No hype train. Just a box score that keeps looking surreal.

And yet, he waits—not with frustration, but with fire. There’s a chip on his shoulder and gold in his glove.

Like a storm on the horizon, you don’t see it coming until it’s already here.

If the Yankees suffer even one rotation hiccup, don’t be surprised if Winans becomes the next unlikely hero in the Bronx.

