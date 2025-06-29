Yankees demote Triple-A star after getting smacked in the majors

The Yankees were dealt a tough blow last week when Ryan Yarbrough landed on the injured list, leaving a sizable gap in the rotation.

Needing an arm to fill in quickly, they called up 29-year-old AAA standout Allan Winans, hoping he could seamlessly handle the transition.

But baseball doesn’t always script fairytales, and Winans’ time on the mound has been more of a hard lesson than a triumph.

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Allan Winans has struggled to find major league footing

Winans’ numbers so far paint a tough picture: an 8.53 ERA across just 6.1 innings, paired with three lonely strikeouts.

Though he hasn’t issued a single walk and has largely avoided giving up barreled hits, his outings still unravel.

Major league hitters aren’t chasing his pitches out of the zone, they aren’t whiffing, and they certainly aren’t missing much.

With an average fastball velocity of just 89.8 mph, Winans relies heavily on his changeup and sinker to fool batters.

So far, neither pitch has done the job, and major league lineups are teeing off on anything he leaves over the plate.

The Yankees turn back to Marcus Stroman — hoping experience matters

Now the Yankees will make room for Marcus Stroman, pulling him off his AA rehab stint despite less-than-encouraging results.

Stroman has been shaky throughout three minor league appearances, sporting a concerning 6.97 ERA over 10.1 innings.

His last start was particularly rough, surrendering 10 hits and five earned runs across just 3.2 innings, a line that hardly builds confidence.

Still, manager Aaron Boone seems set on hoping Stroman’s experience will count for something, especially compared to Winans’ struggles.

At the very least, Stroman has been through the fire before, and sometimes that veteran grit becomes the X-factor.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Stroman needs to rediscover his rhythm from better days

The Yankees are fully aware Stroman hasn’t looked like himself since 2023. He posted a modest 4.31 ERA over 154.2 innings last season in 2024.

His velocity has dipped, his sharp movement has flattened, and the numbers back up that he’s far from dominant.

Yet there’s always a chance for a turnaround. Pitchers are a lot like old jazz musicians — they might lose a bit of flash, but their feel for the game can still steal the show.

Boone and the Yankees will hold out hope that Stroman taps into that veteran savvy and finds a way to navigate tough lineups.

The Yankees can’t afford more instability in their rotation

With Yarbrough out and Winans failing to impress, the Yankees’ rotation is teetering on thin ice.

They’re already leaning heavily on Max Fried and Carlos Rodon to anchor things, while hoping Luis Gil gets back to full strength in a few weeks.

Adding Stroman back into the fold isn’t ideal, but right now it’s necessary. They simply need arms who can give them innings.

If Stroman can stabilize even slightly, it buys time — time the Yankees desperately need if they plan to stay ahead in a tight division race.