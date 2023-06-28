Yankees demote promising starting pitcher, activate bullpen gem

Apr 2, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Jhony Brito (76) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Despite their current offensive struggles, the New York Yankees find solace in the return of reliever Ian Hamilton. Hamilton, who had previously left the team due to a groin injury, now strengthens an already formidable bullpen.

Ian Hamilton: A Quality Addition to the Yankees’ Bullpen

Hamilton returns to active duty after being on the 15-day injured list, providing the Yankees with an additional reliable arm in their bullpen. Before his injury, Hamilton showcased a stellar performance with a 1.23 ERA, 2.26 xFIP, and 12.27 strikeouts per nine. He also boasts an 87.5% left-on-base rate, 57.1% ground ball rate, and an exceptional 0.0% HR/FB ratio.

Hamilton’s skill set makes him an excellent relief pitcher, adept at inducing ground balls and weak contact. He’s not only capable of closing games but also adept at dealing with high-leverage situations. Earlier in the season, when Clay Holmes faced challenges returning to form, Hamilton stepped in as the interim closer, reaffirming his value to the team.

The Yankees’ Bullpen: Among the Best in Baseball

The Yankees’ bullpen, already considered the best in baseball, has a collective 2.83 ERA, including 24 saves and only 94 earned runs allowed, making it second only to the Cleveland Guardians. Hamilton’s return will undoubtedly add depth and quality to this exceptional lineup.

Jhony Brito: A Promising Young Starter

To accommodate Hamilton’s return, the Yankees reassigned young starting pitcher Jhony Brito, who had recently delivered his second solid start against the Oakland Athletics. Previously, Brito was called up to compensate for Nestor Cortés’s injury departure.

On June 21, Brito delivered 5.2 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners, boasting a perfect ERA, a 43.8% ground ball rate, and a 100% left-on-base rate. Despite a less stellar performance against the Cincinnati Reds, where he allowed four earned runs in four innings, Brito rebounded on Tuesday, giving up only two earned runs across 5.2 innings. He showcased an 87% left-on-base rate, a 47.1% ground ball rate, and a respectable 3.18 ERA.

At 25 years old, Brito is a promising supplement to the starting rotation. Although he’s still refining his strike-throwing ability and aggressiveness in the batter’s box, his recent performances demonstrate impressive pitch location and break. Even though he’s been sent back to Scranton, Brito is likely to be called upon again to bolster the Yankees’ starting rotation when required.

As the Yankees continue to navigate their offensive challenges, the return of Hamilton and the promising performances of young talents like Brito offer hope for the team’s continued competitiveness.