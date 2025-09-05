Yankees demote premium defensive catcher in latest roster shuffling

The New York Yankees took care of business against Houston, winning two of three before a critical divisional battle with Toronto.

With the Blue Jays sitting three games ahead, this upcoming series offers a prime chance for the Yankees to close the gap.

They’ve struggled against elite competition for much of the season, but beating Houston provided momentum at the right time.

Now the challenge grows even tougher, as they’ll face Kevin Gausman, one of Toronto’s most reliable pitchers in recent years.

Cam Schlittler draws another big start

Rookie Cam Schlittler will be handed the ball Friday night, continuing a breakout stretch that’s caught the league’s attention.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Over his last three outings, Schlittler has surrendered only one earned run across 18.2 innings while flashing electric fastball velocity.

His poise on the mound has been striking for a young pitcher, and the Yankees believe he’s only scratching the surface.

Facing Gausman, who owns a 3.75 ERA but has been sharper recently, Schlittler’s performance could set the tone for the series.

Yankees make roster move before showdown

After Thursday’s win, the Yankees made a roster adjustment, sending premium defensive catcher J.C. Escarra back to Triple-A.

Escarra didn’t see action during his brief stay, but he’s been productive in the minors, slashing .308/.413/.415 over 18 games.

The move clears space for outfielder Austin Slater, who is expected to be reinstated ahead of the Toronto series.

Slater is known for punishing left-handed pitching, giving Aaron Boone another matchup option as the Yankees navigate tough rotations.

Wells and Rice anchoring the catching unit

Austin Wells has been one of the Yankees’ brightest spots of late, finally rediscovering his power at a critical moment.

His defensive framing remains elite, but now his bat is beginning to look like the difference-maker New York envisioned last year.

Meanwhile, Ben Rice has earned everyday playing time, pairing consistent power with on-base skills that keep the offense churning.

The combination of Wells and Rice gives the Yankees stability at a position that had been plagued by inconsistency for years.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Yankees entering defining stretch of season

The Blue Jays series represents more than just another divisional battle — it’s a potential turning point for the Yankees’ season.

Winning two of three against Houston showed they can handle pressure, but Toronto presents a deeper and more balanced challenge.

For New York, this is about proving they can rise above mediocrity and establish themselves as true contenders down the stretch.

If Schlittler delivers again and the lineup continues firing, the Yankees could cut into Toronto’s lead and send a loud message.