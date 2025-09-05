Yankees’ catcher is back from the dead after brutal tailspin

The New York Yankees entered 2025 believing Austin Wells could elevate his game beyond an already promising rookie campaign.

At just 26 years old, the left-handed catcher had shown flashes of being the rare two-way player every contender covets.

His first full season in 2024 was encouraging, with 13 home runs, steady at-bats, and a 106 wRC+ over 115 games.

That production suggested Wells was already six percent better than league average, an exciting baseline for a developing young catcher.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Early struggles clouded his sophomore season

This year, however, Wells didn’t immediately take the step forward many envisioned, especially with his offensive consistency.

Through 108 games, he hit 20 home runs but slashed just .217/.272/.447, weighed down by a 25.1% strikeout rate.

For long stretches, he seemed lost at the plate, chasing power while sacrificing the discipline that once set him apart.

Yankees fans were left wondering if he’d plateaued as a streaky power hitter rather than an all-around offensive threat.

A red-hot surge in September

Over the past two weeks, Wells has flipped the script, catching fire at the plate with renewed confidence and discipline.

He’s hitting .314/.351/.829 in that span, hammering five home runs, driving in seven runs, and posting a 1.180 OPS.

Suddenly, Wells is barreling baseballs with authority again, working deeper counts, and looking more comfortable against elite pitching.

The timing couldn’t be better — his resurgence is arriving just as the Yankees push for October positioning.

Defensive reliability remains his calling card

Even when his bat went cold, Wells’ defense never wavered, giving the Yankees immense value behind the plate.

He’s produced seven catcher framing runs, ranking in the 94th percentile league-wide, consistently stealing strikes on the margins.

His ability to turn borderline pitches into outs has been pivotal, stabilizing a Yankees rotation that relies on precision.

It’s rare for a young catcher to defend at such an advanced level, and Wells has already made that his baseline.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Wells is trending exactly where Yankees hoped

The Yankees always believed Wells had the tools to become one of baseball’s most complete catchers — offense and defense combined.

It’s taken longer than expected, but his current surge suggests he may be arriving at that level right on time.

If he sustains this balance of power and patience through September, his early-season struggles will be quickly forgotten.

Every championship-caliber team needs players who elevate their play when it matters most, and Wells may be doing just that.